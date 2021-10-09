Dawn Logo

10 injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

ReutersPublished October 9, 2021 - Updated October 9, 2021 01:14pm
An image of debris and parts of the second bomb-laden drone that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defences thus thwarting the attempt to target civilians in King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. — Reuters
Ten people were injured in two explosives-laden drone attacks at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jizan late on Friday and early on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said.

The military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Six Saudis, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Sudanese were injured in the first attack, Saudi state media said, citing a coalition spokesman. Some of the airport's facade windows were shattered in the attack, the spokesman said.

A second explosives-laden drone was intercepted early on Saturday, the coalition said, without giving details on any injuries or damages.

Air traffic in King Abdullah airport was normal, state TV said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis. The group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom.

