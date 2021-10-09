Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2021

ICC seeks clarity on Afghan rulers after probe request

AgenciesPublished October 9, 2021 - Updated October 9, 2021 09:41am
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. — Reuters/File
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. — Reuters/File

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said on Friday it was seeking clarity over who was in charge in Afghanistan, before deciding whether to grant a prosecution request to relaunch a probe into serious crimes committed there.

The Hague-based tribunal’s new prosecutor last week sought to reopen an investigation into Afghanistan, saying he would focus on the Taliban and militant Islamic State-Khorasan group.

Last year the ICC, set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes, put on hold an inquiry after the now-deposed government in Kabul said it would try to investigate the war crimes allegations itself.

“The Chamber considers that, for it to be in a position to make an informed decision... it needs to receive reliable and updated information as to the identification of the authorities currently representing Afghanistan,” the ICC’s pre-trial judges said.

“The Pre-Trial Chamber decided to request the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties of the Court to submit information on the identification of the authorities currently representing... Afghanistan,” the judges said.

The ICC is an independent court of last resort and only steps in where national governments are unwilling or unable to prosecute the gravest crimes.

Chief prosecutor Karim Khan has argued that because of the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August “its implications (including for law enforcement and judicial activity...) represents a fundamental change in the circumstances, necessitating the present application.” While “the Afghanistan authorities might have been willing and able to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes prior to the events of August 2021, they are now no longer able to do so,” Khan said.

He said in August said he was worried about reports coming from Afghanistan that may amount to violations of “international humanitarian law” as thousands fled the country, fearing Taliban persecution.

Judges, however, said that neither Khan’s office, nor the court itself could make assumptions about the changes in a member state’s political system — and referred the question of who represented Afghanistan to the UNSG and the court’s governing body.

The international community too is facing a growing dilemma over whether to recognise the Taliban as the rulers of Afghanistan.

The debate burst into the open at the UN General Assembly last month where the Taliban had asked to speak on behalf of Afghanistan, but the ambassador of the ousted government still claimed to represent his country.

Migration from Afghanistan

Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday.

“On the terrorist threat from Afghanistan, I must say that my assessment is that the alert level is not high enough. We really need to do more,” she told reporters after a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August brought fears in Europe of a replay of 2015, when nearly 1 million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, fled to Europe by crossing from Turkey to Greece.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Police conduct
09 Oct 2021

Police conduct

A high-powered committee is not needed to suggest reform.
Heat of the moment
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Heat of the moment

The PTI hasn’t met a fight it hasn’t fancied. It is itching for it. Always.
Keep the dollar flying
09 Oct 2021

Keep the dollar flying

The fear of flexibility in the exchange rate has been shared by most, if not all, our finance ministers.
Advance market commitment
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Advance market commitment

This is the time for LMICs to inject innovative solutions into their health systems.

Editorial

09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...
Establishment’s role
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Establishment’s role

THE change of command at the ISI has become a subject of intense media coverage and discussion. The military on...
08 Oct 2021

Balochistan tremor

IT is a wonder that Thursday’s earthquake that shook Harnai district and other areas including Quetta, Qila...
08 Oct 2021

Curbs on dollar purchase

THE new curbs announced by the central bank to plug the dollar outflow from Pakistan into Afghanistan may address to...