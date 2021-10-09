Govt will overcome inflation soon, PM tells party lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said at a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Friday that the government would soon overcome inflation in the country.

During the meeting attended by party senators and MNAs, the prime minister discussed issues related to legislation, people’s problems and development works in their constituencies.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the lawmakers apprised the prime minister of the sufferings of people owing to high prices and inflation and said whenever they went and met people in their constituencies they faced just one question: when the government will overcome inflation? “We have pressure of inflation-hit people,” said a participant of the meeting.

The prime minister was quoted as saying: “I am well aware of the people’s sufferings due to price hike but things will settle soon.”

PTI secretary general Amir Mehmood Kiani and PTI chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar were also present on the occasion.

The source said that one of the main demands of the lawmakers was release of funds by the government so that they could carry out development works in their constituencies.

The issue of recently-promulgated NAB (second amendment) Ordinance also came under discussion and the prime minister said those involved in mega corruption cases were opposing the ordinance.

Earlier, MNAs Makh­doom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ibrahim Khan and Ahmad Hussain Dehar met the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2021