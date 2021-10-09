Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2021

Govt will overcome inflation soon, PM tells party lawmakers

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 9, 2021 - Updated October 9, 2021 08:48am
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation of parliamentarians on Friday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation of parliamentarians on Friday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said at a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Friday that the government would soon overcome inflation in the country.

During the meeting attended by party senators and MNAs, the prime minister discussed issues related to legislation, people’s problems and development works in their constituencies.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the lawmakers apprised the prime minister of the sufferings of people owing to high prices and inflation and said whenever they went and met people in their constituencies they faced just one question: when the government will overcome inflation? “We have pressure of inflation-hit people,” said a participant of the meeting.

The prime minister was quoted as saying: “I am well aware of the people’s sufferings due to price hike but things will settle soon.”

PTI secretary general Amir Mehmood Kiani and PTI chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar were also present on the occasion.

The source said that one of the main demands of the lawmakers was release of funds by the government so that they could carry out development works in their constituencies.

The issue of recently-promulgated NAB (second amendment) Ordinance also came under discussion and the prime minister said those involved in mega corruption cases were opposing the ordinance.

Earlier, MNAs Makh­doom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ibrahim Khan and Ahmad Hussain Dehar met the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Police conduct
09 Oct 2021

Police conduct

A high-powered committee is not needed to suggest reform.
Heat of the moment
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Heat of the moment

The PTI hasn’t met a fight it hasn’t fancied. It is itching for it. Always.
Keep the dollar flying
09 Oct 2021

Keep the dollar flying

The fear of flexibility in the exchange rate has been shared by most, if not all, our finance ministers.
Advance market commitment
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Advance market commitment

This is the time for LMICs to inject innovative solutions into their health systems.

Editorial

09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...
Establishment’s role
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Establishment’s role

THE change of command at the ISI has become a subject of intense media coverage and discussion. The military on...
08 Oct 2021

Balochistan tremor

IT is a wonder that Thursday’s earthquake that shook Harnai district and other areas including Quetta, Qila...
08 Oct 2021

Curbs on dollar purchase

THE new curbs announced by the central bank to plug the dollar outflow from Pakistan into Afghanistan may address to...