India sells struggling Air India back to Tata group in $2.4bn deal

AFPPublished October 9, 2021 - Updated October 9, 2021 07:58am
An Air India Airbus A320 neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. — Reuters/File

MUMBAI: Tea-to-software Indian giant Tata is buying back Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century following its nationalisation, the government said on Friday.

The Rs180 billion ($2.4bn) deal marks the end of a lengthy effort to privatise the heavily-indebted flag carrier that according to the government has eaten up Rs1.1 trillion in public money since 2009.

The airline was founded in 1932 with the first flight piloted by Tata’s eponymous chairman himself JRD Tata, flying mail and passengers in a single-propeller de Havilland Puss Moth from Karachi to Bombay, as the city was known then.

Tata Air offered a slice of the high life with Bollywood actresses in its adverts and at one point commissioning Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali to design its ashtrays.

The airline was nationalised in the 1950s and in the decades that followed the “Maharaja of the Skies” became synonymous with the hopes and ambitions of the newly independent country.

“Welcome back, Air India,” Tata’s patriarch chairman emeritus Ratan Tata tweeted on Friday, while admitting it “would take considerable effort to rebuild” the company.

The airline at one time “gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years”, he said.

In the 1990s Air India began to struggle with competition on domestic and international routes from Gulf carriers and no-frills airlines, and the firm started amassing huge losses and debts.

Successive Indian governments tried to privatise the company but its debts and New Delhi’s insistence on retaining a stake put off would-be buyers.

Finally, last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, seeking to sell of a raft of state assets, agreed to take bids for the entire company but to retain some of what the airline owes.

Under the deal announced on Friday, Tata will take on around a quarter of Air India’s dues of Rs615bn, while the remainder will be transferred to a special-purpose vehicle.

Tata Group, one of India’s biggest and oldest companies, employs over 800,000 people in 100 countries.

Founded in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata, the “Father of Indian industry”, Tata owns Jaguar Land Rover, software giant TCS, Tata Steel as well as interests in chemicals, hospitality, consumer goods and communications.

Its subsidiaries include 29 listed entities including software giant TCS, Jaguar Land Rover-parent Tata Motors, Tata Steel and others, which have a combined market capitalisation of over $250bn. Buying back India’s biggest international airline — domestically IndiGo is number one — is part of its ambitious plans.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2021

Justice
Oct 09, 2021 07:37am
If it is in the hands of TATA, Air India will always be the winner. Wishing Air India the very best.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2021 07:37am
Too little, too late.
Fastrack
Oct 09, 2021 07:39am
The big, white, sluggish elephant. And the Indians tried taking shots at PIA.
Brownman
Oct 09, 2021 07:39am
Malik Riaz should consider buying the PIA .
Fastrack
Oct 09, 2021 07:40am
Replace the pilots and staff too. Known highly unprofessional.
Sartaj
Oct 09, 2021 07:42am
Air India will rise again. It is the second worst airline in the world after PIA.
Hope786
Oct 09, 2021 07:43am
Good riddance
Alok Dalmia
Oct 09, 2021 07:47am
Welcome back Maharaja of India to it's original rightfull owners. Karma, it's all circle back.
expat_uae
Oct 09, 2021 07:49am
smart move, they wont lose billions like we do with PIA
VM
Oct 09, 2021 07:51am
A very good step taken by Indian govt. Govt has no business to run airlines.
Umesh Tiwari
Oct 09, 2021 07:51am
It's good decision, Indians trust Tata.
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 09, 2021 07:57am
Congratulations Tata Group. Remember first flight from Bombay to Karachi. Hope Tata will restore flights between India & Pak, also PIA should restore its operations in India. Let’s put the politics aside, began easy visa regime, trade, let’s work on love politics to secure more votes. PM Modi will get more votes if love- politics secure more revenue, same applies to PM Imran Khan. Open skies, let’s Tata & PIA work in unison for convenience of great people of S.Asia.
Aruj
Oct 09, 2021 08:01am
The market cap of just TCS, is larger than KSE. Imagine the entire Tata group. Imagine how large the entire Tata group would be.
Aruj
Oct 09, 2021 08:02am
Welcome news. Air India could only be fixed by accountability and entrepreneurship that comes in the private sector.
Aruj
Oct 09, 2021 08:03am
PMIK should check with Tata if he will buy PIA.
John Mackenzie
Oct 09, 2021 08:03am
Whatever goes to Tata's magical hands becomes gold
Ajay Kumar
Oct 09, 2021 08:05am
This is modi
Virendra
Oct 09, 2021 08:05am
Pakistan should learn from India.
ASHOK
Oct 09, 2021 08:08am
Congratulations, Mr. Tata
bimal william
Oct 09, 2021 08:08am
We hope Tata will bring back the lost glory of Air India.
ASHOK
Oct 09, 2021 08:09am
Tata doesn't mean goodbye
Himmat
Oct 09, 2021 08:10am
Tatas should replace all old Air India staff, as they are non-cooperative and arrogant in behaviour. India has vast scope for airlines due to huge flying population and I always liked Indian food served by them.
N V Raghunath
Oct 09, 2021 08:14am
Good decision by Modi government
SATT
Oct 09, 2021 08:44am
Home coming.
Whatever
Oct 09, 2021 08:53am
@Fastrack, who told you?
