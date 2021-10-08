Several casualties reported after explosion at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunduz on Friday, a Taliban official said, causing multiple deaths.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shia compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti also confirmed the blast to AFP, without giving details.

Local residents told AFP the blast hit a mosque during Friday prayers.

Witnesses told The Associated Press they were praying when they heard the blast.

