Today's Paper | October 08, 2021

At least 55 killed, scores injured in suicide attack at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

AFPPublished October 8, 2021 - Updated October 8, 2021 08:51pm
People inspect the inside of a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, following an explosion. — AP
People carry the body of a victim following an explosion at a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan. — AP
Blood stains are seen outside a mosque after an explosion in Kunduz, Afghanistan. — AP
A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 55 people on Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.

Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which has not been claimed but appears designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The militant Islamic State (IS) group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has repeatedly targeted Shias in Afghanistan to stir up sectarian violence.

A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 55 wounded had been taken there, while Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital said 20 were dead and scores more wounded.

Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz for Afghanistan's new Taliban government, confirmed to AFP that the deadly incident was a suicide attack and that at least 46 people had died and 143 were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said “an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shia compatriots” in Kunduz.

Bilal Karimi, a Taliban security official, added that targeting civilians was the "ultimate low". He said that the Islamic Emirate would not allow the criminals to go unpunished.

Residents of Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP the blast hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers.

Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described horrific scenes.

“Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead,” he said.

An international aid worker at the MSF hospital in the city told AFP there were fears the death toll could rise even further.

“Hundreds of people are gathered at the main gate of the hospital and crying for their relatives but armed Taliban guys are trying to prevent gatherings in case another explosion is planned,” he said.

Frightened crowds

Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Pictures showed plumes of smoke rising into the air over Kunduz. Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene. Frightened crowds thronged the streets.

Aminullah, an eyewitness whose brother was at the mosque, told AFP: “After I heard the explosion, I called my brother but he did not pick up.

“I walked towards the mosque and found my brother wounded and faint. We immediately took him to the MSF hospital.”

A female teacher in Kunduz told AFP the blast happened near her house, and several of her neighbours were killed.

“It was a very terrifying incident,” she said. “Many of our neighbours have been killed and wounded. A 16-year-old neighbour was killed. They couldn't find half of his body. Another neighbour who was 24 was killed as well.”

Kunduz's location makes it a key transit point for economic and trade exchanges with Tajikistan.

It was the scene of fierce battles as the Taliban fought their way back into power this year.

Persecuted community

Shias make up roughly 20 per cent of the Afghan population. Many of them are Hazara, an ethnic group that has been heavily persecuted in Afghanistan for decades.

In October 2017, a lone IS suicide attacker struck a Shia mosque as worshippers gathered for evening prayers in the west of Kabul, killing 56 people and wounding 55 including women and children.

And in May this year, a series of bombings outside a school in the capital killed at least 85 people — mostly young girls. More than 300 were wounded in this attack on the Hazara community.

Abbas shah
Oct 08, 2021 04:20pm
So sad ,hunger is also prevalent there too.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Oct 08, 2021 04:34pm
Very sad but still Pakistan wants to world to deal with Taliban rulers before they mend their ways . Go figure the logic
Reply Recommend 0
Timur
Oct 08, 2021 05:05pm
So this is by good Taliban or bad Taliban ?
Reply Recommend 0
Not_so_fast
Oct 08, 2021 05:07pm
Terrible time for Shias under the Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Oct 08, 2021 05:30pm
Sorry, too busy killing each other, no time for governing Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hikmat Khan
Oct 08, 2021 05:32pm
Don't tell me Taliban are doing this.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 08, 2021 05:39pm
Now overzealous people will start blaming neighbor, without looking within
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 08, 2021 05:41pm
For 20 years, the Americans and Indians faked to be Afghans' friends. Worse than animals these dollar feeding barbarians.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 08, 2021 05:42pm
It is very very sad how minorities suffer in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Oct 08, 2021 05:46pm
Sectarian violence should be avoided with immediate inclusion of all communities in the government
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 08, 2021 05:50pm
Very disturbing happening in the New Afghanistan. Religious places and gatherings all over the world, must be protected under the constitution of all the countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Blah
Oct 08, 2021 05:53pm
They are back doing what they do best.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Oct 08, 2021 05:58pm
Regime changed, but carnage goes on. Could someone explain, why this bloodshed?
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Oct 08, 2021 06:00pm
Why Muslims killing fellow Muslims?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahraj
Oct 08, 2021 06:06pm
Good Taliban and bad Talibans....after US now it seems to be Taliban's turn to feel the heat.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin
Oct 08, 2021 06:07pm
It’s designed to stoke sectarian violence and the losers , US & India would instigate it . Both are licking their deep wounds .
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Oct 08, 2021 06:30pm
Same pattern as Iraq to incite civil war.
Reply Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Oct 08, 2021 06:32pm
India, West and specially American, would never ever let Taliban succeeded in their peaceful mission; Establishing Islamic Estate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Oct 08, 2021 06:42pm
Very sad. Taliban being ruler should determine & reply who is responsible for this ?
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 08, 2021 06:43pm
Please don’t blame any local Afghan groups. Only foreign forces are trying to divide and rule which is their normal traditional techniques.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 08, 2021 06:48pm
India is taking revenge from Afghans. India can’t win. Afghans have buried 3 super powers.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Oct 08, 2021 06:51pm
Thought the Taliban were going to protect everybody? Nobody blew up Mosque when the USA were present.
Reply Recommend 0
hope2
Oct 08, 2021 06:56pm
why the taliban cannot keep the shias safe
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2021 06:57pm
We should immediately stop this now
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 08, 2021 07:00pm
Animals did this.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 08, 2021 07:01pm
New Cycle of Violence's.... Who will tame the ISIS?
Reply Recommend 0
nitizen
Oct 08, 2021 07:03pm
Why mosques?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Nawaz
Oct 08, 2021 07:10pm
Amrullah Saleh backed by Indian funding to destabilize Afghanistan is behind this attack.
Reply Recommend 0
Bannuwal
Oct 08, 2021 07:18pm
A sorry state of affairs for humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 08, 2021 07:22pm
Extremely tragic. When will peace return to Afghanistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Safder Munir Nawaz
Oct 08, 2021 07:32pm
Shias have to think for separate land, separate living, separate way of life , separate Military, separate rulers, for keeping life afloat.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 08, 2021 07:40pm
Muslims killing Muslims!!
Reply Recommend 0

