Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 08, 2021

CIA creates working group on China, calls Beijing biggest geopolitical threat

APPublished October 8, 2021 - Updated October 8, 2021 08:18am
This file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va, US. — AP/File
This file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va, US. — AP/File

WASHINGTON: The CIA said on Thursday it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad US government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence.

The group will become one of fewer than a dozen mission centres operated by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy towards China. The CIA also announced that it would ramp up efforts to recruit Chinese speakers and create another mission centre focusing on emerging technologies and global issues such as climate change and global health.

President Joe Biden’s administration has called out what it sees as Chinese aggression on a range of security and economic issues while also seeking common ground on issues like climate change and a nuclear-armed North Korea. Top administration officials have repeatedly signaled a shift of resources toward great power competition with China while maintaining a focus on counter-terrorism.

China is an especially difficult challenge for the US intelligence community given the insularity of its Communist Party leadership, its large military and security services and its development in advanced technologies that can counter spying. In a statement Thursday, CIA Director William Burns called the Chinese government the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century.

Throughout our history, CIA has stepped up to meet whatever challenges come our way, Burns said. And now facing our toughest geopolitical test in a new era of great power rivalry, CIA will be at the forefront of this effort.

As part of an agency reorganisation, the CIA will fold mission centres on Iran and North Korea into existing groups covering each country’s respective region. Both country-specific mission centres were created during President Donald Trump’s administration.

The CIA will also try to address the delays in recruiting through the often onerous process of completing background checks and security clearances, with a goal of reducing processing times to an average of six months.

And it will designate a chief technology officer for the first time as part of a broader effort to implement advanced computing methods.

Washington has publicly accused Beijing of failing to cooperate with efforts to understand the origins of Covid-19 and abetting criminal hackers targeting critical US infrastructure. China has in response accused the US of wrongly scapegoating Beijing and pointed to previous US intelligence failures as well as the collapse of the American-backed government in Afghanistan.

But both countries are also the two world’s largest economies and pre-eminent military and political powers. The relationship has been strained by China flying military planes near the self-governed island of Taiwan, which has long had US support and which Beijing considers part of its territory. A US official said that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting by the end of this year.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 08, 2021 08:26am
It is observed that when the train has left, cursing it generally doesn't bring it back.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Oct 08, 2021 09:40am
This is how the incompetent CIA works on their own job security. After their failure in Afghanistan, they have chosen a new enemy, China to bash.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rise of the machines
08 Oct 2021

Rise of the machines

Technology’s application needs to be carefully regulated lest it become a force of destruction itself.
Unequal and ill
08 Oct 2021

Unequal and ill

The issue of mental health is not understood well.
The people suffer
Updated 08 Oct 2021

The people suffer

For the people of Balochistan, everything is at stake.
Choppy economic waters
Updated 07 Oct 2021

Choppy economic waters

If global commodity prices remain high, Pakistani citizens are going to feel a lot more pain.

Editorial

Establishment’s role
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Establishment’s role

THE change of command at the ISI has become a subject of intense media coverage and discussion. The military on...
08 Oct 2021

Balochistan tremor

IT is a wonder that Thursday’s earthquake that shook Harnai district and other areas including Quetta, Qila...
08 Oct 2021

Curbs on dollar purchase

THE new curbs announced by the central bank to plug the dollar outflow from Pakistan into Afghanistan may address to...
NAB amendment
Updated 07 Oct 2021

NAB amendment

THE conundrum that the government faced over the appointment of a new NAB chairman came down to the wire. Yesterday,...
07 Oct 2021

Unregulated real estate

THE fact that the bulk of real estate transactions are still being conducted outside the oversight of the ...
07 Oct 2021

Covid complacency

WITH a steady drop in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the positivity ratio reduced to below 3pc, relief ...