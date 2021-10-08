Pakistan, S. Arabian navies, air forces display firepower

KARACHI: Saudi naval ship HMS Al-Riyadh demonstrates its firepower in the northern Arabian Sea during Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIII on Thursday. — PPI

KARACHI: Demonstrating joint combat readiness, the navies and air forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia showed an impressive display of their firepower in the northern Arabian Sea on Thursday during Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIII (NAB-XIII).

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi and the Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, witnessed live weapons firing by various naval and air units of the two countries out at sea.

The maiden participation of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15 S/A in the firepower display added a unique blend to the Joint Maritime Opera­tions conducted during the exercise. Exercise NAB-XIII comprised practical demonstration of joint response to conventional threats at sea.

During the Live Weapons Firing, Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Force ships and RSAF aircraft successfully engaged their respective targets. The aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability and operational readiness among the armed forces of the participating countries to cater for a wide spectrum of naval warfare and maritime security operations.

Later both the chiefs reviewed Joint Fleet Review of PN and RSNF ships at sea along with high-ranking officials from both countries.

Exercise Naseem Al Bahr is a biennial operational exercise, which has evolved over the last two decades as a manifestation of the Pak-Saudi strategic relationship and mutual resolve to enhance cooperation in dealing with maritime threats.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2021