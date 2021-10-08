PM Imran insists on use of EVMs in next polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed that polling would be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections of 2023 at any cost.

Presiding over a meeting of core committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister also said that overseas Pakistanis would surely cast their ballots in the next general elections in the country.

When contacted, a source privy to the meeting quoted the prime minister as saying: “Next election will be held through EVMs at any cost. Overseas Pakistanis (should) be ready as they will cast their votes in the next elections.”

Mr Khan said the nation would celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi this year for an entire week starting on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting also discu­ssed the situation in Afghan­istan in detail and pondered over the strategies that could be adopted to deal with the emerging situation.

About inflation in the country, the prime minister was of the opinion that it was still lower than in many countries. He directed the PTI leaders to apprise the voters in their constituencies about the high prices of food items in international markets.

He also gave a go-ahead for holding local body elections in the country and tasked top PTI officials with visiting constituencies in Punjab to lay the groundwork in this regard.

Meeting on electricity

At a separate meeting, Mr Khan was briefed on the supply of electricity at subsidised rates during winter for heating purposes. The federal cabinet has already decided that a relief of Rs7 would be given to the consumers in winter so that consumption of natural gas could be reduced.

The prime minister also met a delegation from the PTI’s doctors’ wing. On the occasion he said the capacity of Pakistani doctors is recognised all over the world.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2021