Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 07, 2021

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict suspects on Oct 14

Tahir NaseerPublished October 7, 2021 - Updated October 7, 2021 01:01pm
Handcuffed Zakir Jaffer (L) — key suspect in Noor Mukadam murder — is seen outside a court in Islamabad. — Photo via Twitter
Handcuffed Zakir Jaffer (L) — key suspect in Noor Mukadam murder — is seen outside a court in Islamabad. — Photo via Twitter

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday fixed Oct 14 for the indictment of suspects in the murder case of Noor Mukadam — daughter of a former diplomat.

A total of 12 people will be indicted in the case, including Zahir Zakir Jaffer— the key suspect in Noor's murder — his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

The court had last month set Oct 6 for framing charges in the case, but deferred it after the suspects filed fresh petitions, seeking certain documents along with the copy of the challan.

In today's hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the new date for the indictments in the suspects' presence .

During the proceedings, Zahir sought the judge's permission to speak, before saying: "I apologise".

"You don't need to speak right now. We will listen to you during the trial," the judge responded.

Meanwhile, the court also rejected the suspects' request for a copy of the digital evidence in the case.

At the hearing a day earlier, Zakir's lawyer had contended that the court had given authorities seven days to indict his client who was not even aware of the evidence against him. He urged the court to charge the suspects after providing the documents that had been made part of the challan.

Adamjee's lawyer had also contended that the documents collected during the investigation should be provided to the suspects and referred to previous cases where this had been allowed.

He had claimed that the suspects had not been giving the forensic reports and certain matters were kept "confidential". He had also asked for more time before the court indicted the suspects. "In order to frame charges, time must be provided so that we can understand the evidence against the suspects," he contended.

Zahir’s parents were taken into custody on July 25 following their son's arrest for allegedly concealing material facts from the investigation team. Subsequently, they had approached a district and sessions court for bail.

The local court had on Aug 5 dismissed the post-arrest bail applications of Zahir Jaffer’s parents and observed that they abetted the murder of Noor and attempted to conceal material evidence.

Later, they approached the Islamabad High Court for bail which also rejected their plea and ordered authorities to keep them under detention until the completion of the trial.

On Wednesday, they filed a petition with the Supreme Court, requesting the apex court to approve their bail application and set aside the IHC order of Sep 29.

The case

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

In his complaint, Shaukat had stated that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to buy a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from her tailor. When he had returned home in the evening, the couple found their daughter Noor absent from their house in Islamabad.

They had found her cellphone number switched off, and started a search for her. Sometime later, Noor had called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR.

The complainant said he had later received a call from the suspect, whose family were the ex-diplomat's acquaintances. The suspect had informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm on July 20, the victim's father had received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police had subsequently taken the complainant to Zahir's house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", according to the FIR.

Shaukat, who identified his daughter's body, has sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Police later said that Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2021 01:03pm
Please remember the centuries old axiom, "justice delayed is akin to justice denied."
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Oct 07, 2021 01:18pm
Justice is very slow in Pakistan, maybe because it is totally blind here.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 07, 2021 01:47pm
The corrupt elite playing games!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great escape
07 Oct 2021

The great escape

To not even attempt to explain how a case cited is distinguishable from the point at issue is to replace legal certainty with
Insecure futures
07 Oct 2021

Insecure futures

The agile corrupt will escape to perform newer tricks.

Editorial

NAB amendment
Updated 07 Oct 2021

NAB amendment

THE conundrum that the government faced over the appointment of a new NAB chairman came down to the wire. Yesterday,...
07 Oct 2021

Unregulated real estate

THE fact that the bulk of real estate transactions are still being conducted outside the oversight of the ...
07 Oct 2021

Covid complacency

WITH a steady drop in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the positivity ratio reduced to below 3pc, relief ...
Political consensus
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Political consensus

THERE is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to engage in talks with the banned TTP that has...
06 Oct 2021

Powers of arrest

THE Supreme Court has had to state the obvious to a National Accountability Bureau that refuses to accord respect to...
06 Oct 2021

‘Modern love’

WHAT are six hours in the life of a man, one may ask? Nothing. But pose that question to the billions of ...