October 07, 2021

At least 20 killed as 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Balochistan

Ghalib NihadPublished October 7, 2021 - Updated October 7, 2021 07:38am
People gather outside their houses following a severe earthquake, in Quetta on Thursday. — AP
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck parts of Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, early on Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 300 others, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) said.

The injured, which include women and children, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The death toll was also confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Harnai District Sohail Anwar Hashmi. He said six children were also among the deceased.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was centred near the province's Harnai district and had a depth of 15 kilometres.

It added the quake had a longitude of 67.96 east and a latitude of 30.08 north.

Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman, the PMDA said in its initial report.

It further said the "exact damage" has not yet been confirmed.

More to follow.

