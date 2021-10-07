US delegation exempt from Covid test on arrival today

RAWALPINDI: The government has granted exemption from Covid-19 rapid antigen test and body scanning to US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and her seven-member team arriving on Thursday (today) on a two-day visit.

The delegation will arrive at Islamabad International Airport by a chartered flight and depart on Friday at 8pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the aviation division, chief security officer of the Airports Security Force (ASF) and the airport manager to ensure arrangements for the arrival of the US delegation in Islamabad.

The airport authorities have been directed to ensure access of the delegation to the VIP state lounge, China Gate, at Islamabad airport both during its arrival and departure. In addition to access of vehicles to parking of the state lounge, directives were also issued to ensure provision of porters for handling of delegation’s luggage, availability of golf carts from landing gate to the state lounge, parking of special aircraft at a closer location and provision of Aircraft Bridge for ease of access.

The ASF authorities have been asked to issue five entry passes for the protocol officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and five for the officers from the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the foreign affairs ministry’s directive, the delegation would be exempted from Covid-19 (antigen rapid) test on arrival and departure. The visiting delegation will also be exempted from frisking and scanning.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2021