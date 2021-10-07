Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 07, 2021

US delegation exempt from Covid test on arrival today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 7, 2021 - Updated October 7, 2021 09:45am
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is seen during her visit to Turkey in this file photo. — Reuters
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is seen during her visit to Turkey in this file photo. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The government has granted exemption from Covid-19 rapid antigen test and body scanning to US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and her seven-member team arriving on Thursday (today) on a two-day visit.

The delegation will arrive at Islamabad International Airport by a chartered flight and depart on Friday at 8pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the aviation division, chief security officer of the Airports Security Force (ASF) and the airport manager to ensure arrangements for the arrival of the US delegation in Islamabad.

The airport authorities have been directed to ensure access of the delegation to the VIP state lounge, China Gate, at Islamabad airport both during its arrival and departure. In addition to access of vehicles to parking of the state lounge, directives were also issued to ensure provision of porters for handling of delegation’s luggage, availability of golf carts from landing gate to the state lounge, parking of special aircraft at a closer location and provision of Aircraft Bridge for ease of access.

The ASF authorities have been asked to issue five entry passes for the protocol officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and five for the officers from the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the foreign affairs ministry’s directive, the delegation would be exempted from Covid-19 (antigen rapid) test on arrival and departure. The visiting delegation will also be exempted from frisking and scanning.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2021

A
Oct 07, 2021 09:57am
No body search like what Pakistan’s minister faced? Can Pakistan dare to do the same?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 07, 2021 09:58am
Taliban would be scared of this powerful woman from free world.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 07, 2021 10:11am
Why do we give them such protocol ? When they don't reciprocate ,don't we have any rules why do we bend them so easily ?
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 07, 2021 10:13am
@A, Taliban lack the brains to be scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Oct 07, 2021 10:16am
Why should they be exempted from anything which is mandatory for us all? They don't ever give any of you any such special treatment. Remember, what they did to one of our prime ministers on arrival there?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2021 10:18am
Already IK's Govt. changing rules for US officials before their arrival. Isn't this a sign of weakness and inferiority?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2021 10:21am
Make sure US delegation's safety is ensured and Pakistan doesn't want any security mishaps.
Reply Recommend 0

