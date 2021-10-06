Dawn Logo

'Massive breakthrough': WHO recommends use of first malaria vaccine for children

AFPPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 10:08pm
In this file photo, a logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. — Reuters/File
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, where more than two million doses were given of the vaccine, first made by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline in 1987.

After reviewing evidence from these countries, the WHO recommended "the broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine”, the agency's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO said in a statement it was recommending the widespread application of the vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Many vaccines exist against viruses and bacteria but this is the first time that the WHO has recommended the broad use of a vaccine against a human parasite.

“From a scientific perspective, this is a massive breakthrough,” said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme.

The vaccine acts against plasmodium falciparum — one of five parasite species and the most deadly.

Before the newly recommended vaccine can reach African children, the next step will be funding.

“That will be the next major step ... Then we will be set up for [the] scaling of doses and decisions about where the vaccine will be most useful and how it will be deployed,” said Kate O'Brien, director of the WHO's Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals.

According to the WHO, a child dies of malaria every two minutes.

