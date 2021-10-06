Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2021

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers decide to file no-confidence motion against Alyani

Ghalib NihadPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 08:20pm
This file photo shows Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. — DawnNews TV screengrab/File
This file photo shows Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. — DawnNews TV screengrab/File

Disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers and its allies in the coalition government on Wednesday decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani two days later.

The decision comes as a 24-hour ultimatum, given to Alyani by members of his own cabinet and other lawmakers over what they termed as his failure to consult them in running the affairs of the province, ended today at 5pm.

Addressing a press conference, provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education Asad Baloch said that the disgruntled lawmakers had met with the delegation sent by the chief minister which had asked for more time.

"But we said that we have already given Jam Kamal three years, we can't spare anymore time," he said, adding that the disgruntled lawmakers had the support of almost 40 members of the provincial assembly.

He said that they would wait 24 hours before submitting their resignations.

Last week, Chief Minister Alyani, who was also president of the BAP, resigned from the party office, with Dawn reporting at the time that he had been facing opposition from some ministers and lawmakers in the party who had demanded that he resign as the chief minister. According to the report, the disgruntled BAP members had taken the stance that they did not want to work with Alyani anymore..

Mr Alyani made the announcement in a tweet. “Alhamduliliah, I worked [for the] betterment of the party during [the] last three years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani said that the chief minister had the support of provincial lawmakers and categorically stated that Alyani will not resign from office.

Efforts to assuage the concerns of the disgruntled lawmakers will continue, he said, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Trouble brewing

The signs of the ongoing political crisis in Balochistan were first seen in June this year, when opposition members had camped outside the provincial assembly's building for days in protest against the government led by Alyani for its refusal to allocate development funds for their constituencies in the budget.

The protest had led to mayhem and police had later booked 17 opposition lawmakers in connection with the incident.

Following that, the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Alyani.

In this connection, Dawn had reported at the time that Alyani was also facing opposition from within his own party over some issues, especially ministers’ powers of posting and transfers and allocation of development funds.

Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, who was local bodies minister, had resigned due to differences with the chief minister, the report had said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, had also submitted his resignation as minister for higher education after making a fiery speech on the floor of the house over differences with the chief minister.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Absolutely not…
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Absolutely not…

What these audits also do is to discourage potential investors.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
The Pandora Papers
Updated 06 Oct 2021

The Pandora Papers

No one, however powerful, should escape accountability.
Walking the talk
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Walking the talk

The anger that a government would talk to those who have caused bloodshed is understandable.

Editorial

Political consensus
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Political consensus

THERE is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to engage in talks with the banned TTP that has...
06 Oct 2021

Powers of arrest

THE Supreme Court has had to state the obvious to a National Accountability Bureau that refuses to accord respect to...
06 Oct 2021

‘Modern love’

WHAT are six hours in the life of a man, one may ask? Nothing. But pose that question to the billions of ...
Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...