Hasaan Khawar appointed Punjab govt spokesperson as Fayyaz Chohan removed from information wing for 3rd time

Recently appointed Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar has replaced Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the Punjab government's spokesperson, according to a notification issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Chohan had been appointed as the spokesperson for the provincial government a week after Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had resigned as the special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information in August, earlier this year.

In a recent development, Khawar was appointed on the post rendered vacant by Awan. After his appointment as the SACM, he had tweeted: "Alhamdulillah! I've been appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information & Special Initiatives. I'm grateful to CM Usman Buzdar for trusting me for this important role."

Khawar pledged in the tweet that he would give his best under Buzdar's leadership to achieve Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

With Khawar being given the additional charge of the Punjab government's spokesperson, this is the third time that the Punjab government has removed Chohan from its information wing.

Chohan had first resigned as the provincial information minister in March 2019, amid intense criticism over his derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community. He had then made a comeback as the Punjab information minister after nine months in December that year, only to be removed almost after a year in November 2020, when Awan was notified as the SACM on information.

Later, Chohan was appointed as the provincial government's spokesperson after Awan's resignation.

After being replaced by Khawar, he now holds the portfolio for of only Punjab prisons minister.