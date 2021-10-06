Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2021

In military shuffle, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum replaces Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as top spymaster

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 05:15pm
New ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum (L) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Photo courtesy ISPR/File
New ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum (L) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Photo courtesy ISPR/File

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the military's media affairs wing announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, formerly the ISI director general, has been posted as the Peshawar corps commander.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced other postings as well, saying Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood has been appointed the president of the National Defence University, and Maj Gen Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army's adjutant general.

Earlier, the ISPR announced that Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the quarter master general.

The appointment of the ISI director general is the prerogative of the prime minister. The spymaster's choice is, however, made by the prime minister in consultation with the army chief.

Lt Gen Anjum was previously the commander of Karachi Corps. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019.

Hailing from the Pakistan Military Academy's 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new DG ISI has also previously remained the inspector general of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu.

A graduate of UK's Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

Lt Gen Anjum is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district's Gujar Khan.

The outgoing DG ISI, Lt Gen Hameed, was given the role on June 16, 2019, in a surprise military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and is believed to be a close confidant of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Gen Faiz is from the Army’s Baloch Regiment. His appointment had come at a very crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing.

His name first caught public eye over his role in ending the Faizabad dharna by the now-banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in November 2017 through an agreement. The group had then staged the sit-in against amendments to the Elections Act 2017.

Lt Gen Mohammad Amir is currently serving as the adjutant general. He has also served as the General Officer Commanding Lahore.

Lt Gen Asim Munir was serving as the Corps Commander Gujranwala. He served as the IS director general prior to Gen Faiz.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Oct 06, 2021 03:17pm
This pave the way for him to become the next COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Oct 06, 2021 03:17pm
General faiz hameeds tenure as ISI chief and its completion of missions as ISI chief will be remembered in the anals of history, not only in Pakistan but all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 06, 2021 03:19pm
What about Big Shark?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 06, 2021 03:21pm
A brilliant mind that thwarted India's dirty plan of "Balochistan will be burning by start of 2021".
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Oct 06, 2021 03:22pm
During the tenure of faiz hameed, we listened and enjoyed the crying of our eastern and western neighbors
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Oct 06, 2021 03:24pm
Rotation is good in Army. It should be also for NAB chairman, Olympics Head and many other govt institute. Systems should be in place rather than the person influence.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandip
Oct 06, 2021 03:33pm
US pressure
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Oct 06, 2021 03:34pm
General Qamar would take another extension.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Oct 06, 2021 03:37pm
Don’t worry all will be okay
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 06, 2021 03:45pm
How come Indian media gave this news 2 days earlier?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Malik
Oct 06, 2021 03:49pm
He will be the next COAS InshaAllah
Reply Recommend 0
BTW
Oct 06, 2021 03:51pm
This line is ever present. " His appointment had come at a very crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing. "
Reply Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Oct 06, 2021 03:54pm
@Salman, roger that.
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Khan
Oct 06, 2021 04:00pm
Now he is confirmed next COAS
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 06, 2021 04:01pm
This is part of damage control
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 06, 2021 04:01pm
Nadeem anjum
Reply Recommend 0
Soori
Oct 06, 2021 04:05pm
Good Decision
Reply Recommend 0
Malhi
Oct 06, 2021 04:12pm
He needed to command before he could become COAS and he has gone to Peshawar to do exactly that. Staying out of limelight would be good for him prior to taking up the big Job.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Oct 06, 2021 04:21pm
@Salman, and thats a good decision !! need to tame these opposition !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2021 04:28pm
Welcome to the unique club and the distinguished clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Habib
Oct 06, 2021 04:32pm
He is the man
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 06, 2021 04:40pm
Crossborder Pakistan obsessed trolls arriving here any minute.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach
Oct 06, 2021 04:41pm
Why changes in spy agency is made public? What is the significance of this change now?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 06, 2021 04:43pm
@Farhan khan, We don't have sharks in Pakistan Army. Look within your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Oct 06, 2021 04:54pm
Shuffling pace by pace.
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Oct 06, 2021 05:04pm
End of Imran Khan experiment is near.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 06, 2021 05:11pm
Nadeem sir, kindly never use religious extremists for any job. We have suffered enough. - A pleading Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Absolutely not…
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Absolutely not…

What these audits also do is to discourage potential investors.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
The Pandora Papers
Updated 06 Oct 2021

The Pandora Papers

No one, however powerful, should escape accountability.
Walking the talk
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Walking the talk

The anger that a government would talk to those who have caused bloodshed is understandable.

Editorial

Political consensus
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Political consensus

THERE is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to engage in talks with the banned TTP that has...
06 Oct 2021

Powers of arrest

THE Supreme Court has had to state the obvious to a National Accountability Bureau that refuses to accord respect to...
06 Oct 2021

‘Modern love’

WHAT are six hours in the life of a man, one may ask? Nothing. But pose that question to the billions of ...
Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...