Umer Sharif's funeral prayers offered

Qazi HassanPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 04:10pm
A large number of people attend funeral prayers of Umer Sharif at a park in Clifton on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The body of Umer Sharif wrapped in a national flag hours before the funeral prayers on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The funeral prayers of legendary comedian Umer Sharif were offered at a park in Clifton with hundreds of people in attendance.

He will be buried next to the grave of Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah, at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Earlier in the day, his body was brought to Karachi from Istanbul for the final rites.

The casket carrying his body was draped in a Pakistani flag and was taken to Edhi morgue before being transported to his residence.

Sharif's death at the age of 66 while undergoing medical treatment in Germany on Saturday had grieved the nation, with condolences pouring in from different circles including politicians, showbiz figures, and TV stars from across the border.

According to aviation officials, Turkish Airlines Flight TK-708 took off from Istanbul at 12:53 am, while the scheduled flight landed at Karachi Airport at around 5:33 am. The plane carrying his body had left Munich for Istanbul on Tuesday before completing the subsequent journey to Pakistan.

Sharif's son Jawad Umer and other friends of the late TV legend had received the body at the airport.

A look into his profile

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer using the name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received ten Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as a comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actor's medical condition had become a subject of national concern last month after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.

Comments (12)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2021 01:12pm
Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 06, 2021 01:18pm
Rest in PEACE
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Oct 06, 2021 01:27pm
We will miss our dear legend. A son of soil returns to become part of it forever. Rest in eternal peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Oct 06, 2021 01:34pm
Didn’t expected he is so popular
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Oct 06, 2021 01:39pm
Great comedian. Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandhya Pandey
Oct 06, 2021 02:13pm
Very sad news. May his soul rest in peace. I really liked him.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Oct 06, 2021 02:25pm
Irony is that Mehwish Hayat got Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for Billi song and Umer Shareef does 'nt get it.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna kumar tiwari
Oct 06, 2021 02:26pm
RIP great man We will miss you in India.Great laufghter show is well remembered
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Oct 06, 2021 02:40pm
Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2021 02:48pm
Dua e Mughfirat for him. Let his soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 06, 2021 02:55pm
The incompetent Sindh govt and Federal govt were too slow in processing his departure to America for treatment. May his soul rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Good Neighbour
Oct 06, 2021 03:18pm
@Gerry Dc, should have come to India within short time and could have got treatment at reasonably lesser cost than USA
Reply Recommend 0

