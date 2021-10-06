Umer Sharif laid to rest at Karachi's Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at a park in Karachi's Clifton with hundreds of people in attendance.

He was buried next to the grave of Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah, at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Earlier in the day, his body was brought to Karachi from Istanbul for the final rites.

The casket carrying his body was draped in a Pakistani flag and was taken to Edhi morgue before being transported to his residence.

Sharif's death at the age of 66 while undergoing medical treatment in Germany on Saturday had grieved the nation, with condolences pouring in from different circles including politicians, showbiz figures, and TV stars from across the border.

According to aviation officials, Turkish Airlines Flight TK-708 took off from Istanbul at 12:53 am, while the scheduled flight landed at Karachi Airport at around 5:33 am. The plane carrying his body had left Munich for Istanbul on Tuesday before completing the subsequent journey to Pakistan.

Sharif's son Jawad Umer and other friends of the late TV legend had received the body at the airport.

A look into his profile

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer using the name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received ten Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as a comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actor's medical condition had become a subject of national concern last month after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.