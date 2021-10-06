Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2021

'Game changer': President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Dawn.comPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 01:08pm
In this file photo, President Dr Arif Alvi addresses the silver jubilee ceremony of Comsats at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — PID
In this file photo, President Dr Arif Alvi addresses the silver jubilee ceremony of Comsats at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — PID

President Dr Arif Alvi is to launch a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme for higher secondary school students in the country on Wednesday.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the programme, which will train students in STEM subjects, will be launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 50 government-run higher secondary schools across the country.

Students of grades 9 to 12 will be enrolled in the pilot programme and selected "based on their ability and talent", it added.

In a video message ahead of the programme's launch, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said STEM subjects had acquired a "special importance" in the world.

Sharing details about the programme, Faraz said the programme was planned in 2020 and he and his team had worked on it day and night to give it "practical shape".

Initially, the programme would be introduced in 50 schools, he said, adding that special laboratories would be built and teachers would be given specific training.

"These schools will also be associated with universities. The schools have been selected purely on merit, not political reasons. The principals will be our guests [in today's event]."

A new era of progress will start because of these STEM schools in which we have given a new direction to the education system to make our students competitive globally, he further said.

The programme would have three aspects — labs, teacher training and STEM modules, he shared.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who previously held the portfolio of science and technology, termed the programme a "game changer".

He said he had designed the programme because the country will "not change" until government schools are modernised.

"I am very happy that this plan is turning into a reality despite delays," he said in a tweet.

The minister expressed hope that more schools would adopt the STEM model following its implementation in 450 schools initially. Universities have been instructed to "adopt" schools and improve the level of science education, he shared.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the STEM project in collaboration with varsities.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said at the time that special laboratories for science and technology, engineering and mathematics would be established in 40 schools in the first phase.

Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through the project.

Comments (6)
AAA
Oct 06, 2021 12:10pm
Do they even know the basics of this program ?, do we have professional for testing criteria ?, most important, do we have merit ?.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2021 12:12pm
Great move and excellent news.
AZulfI
Oct 06, 2021 12:23pm
Good initiative. Success will ultimately depend on quality of teachers and quality of education. Eminent physicists such as Prof Hoodhbhoy and Nayyar should be part of such programmes
Realistic
Oct 06, 2021 12:25pm
Excellent news. Will vote for PTI
roshan
Oct 06, 2021 12:31pm
great initiative!!
Ahmad
Oct 06, 2021 12:47pm
all schools must provide this facility asap
