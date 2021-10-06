Dawn Logo

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

APPPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 12:24pm
This combination of photos shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Bill Gates (R). — Reuters/AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to poverty-stricken people in Afghanistan.

In a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, the prime minister highlighted that more than half the population in the war-torn country was living below the poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance.

The two leaders shared their concerns regarding the health system in Afghanistan — the only other country in the world that is polio-endemic along with Pakistan, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Expressing their resolve to eradicate the infectious disease from both countries, they discussed the resumption of polio campaigns in Afghanistan to secure Pakistan's recent gains in the elimination of the poliovirus.

The premier apprised Gates of Pakistan's "continued progress" against polio eradication and appreciated the invaluable assistance provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in that regard.

He added that the country had reported only one case of wild poliovirus (WPV) this year and positive WPV environmental samples had decreased substantially.

He stressed that his government remained committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.

Gates praised PM Imran for the progress and pledged his Foundation's continued support to the Pakistan polio programme for ensuring that no child in Pakistan was at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

The tech billionaire also congratulated the prime minister for Pakistan's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and noted the Foundation's support of government-led programmes, including Ehsaas, which was "making impressive progress in reducing stunting, and the digitisation of the National Savings Programme".

He offered his continued collaboration through the Gates Foundation to improve the health and well-being of the people in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked Gates for his Foundation's valuable partnership with Pakistan.

Falcon1
Oct 06, 2021 12:26pm
Microsoft has no offices in Kabul. So there is little reason for BG to even get involved in personal aid. It is all about risks and rewards. Afghanistan, due to its proven corruption and violence, is all risk, but little rewards. Ask the American government, which invested over $2 Trillion in the country.
Skeptic
Oct 06, 2021 12:37pm
"the prime minister highlighted that more than half the population in the war-torn country was living below the poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance." That's not so bad. Considering Lebanon - the former Switzerland of the M. East now has 80% of the population living in poverty, with few jobs hyper-inflation, ineffective government, few foreign donors or investors and no tourists anymore. Yet, even France is not rushing aid to its former colony, despite all the assurances.
Hope786
Oct 06, 2021 12:38pm
How about Pakistani people IK?
Humza
Oct 06, 2021 12:38pm
Focus on yourself more, and less on other countries. Did we elect him to be the PM for Pakistan or Afghanistan?
Usman
Oct 06, 2021 12:39pm
IK helping Afghan people (Taliban actually) by using ONLY expertise he has got!
Soori
Oct 06, 2021 12:39pm
Great move
SRL
Oct 06, 2021 12:41pm
Why Bill Gates? Why not Malik Riaz, Mian Mansha etc?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2021 12:44pm
Once again, the dynamic, visionary and debonair Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Salman
Oct 06, 2021 12:46pm
He is only good at begging.
Ari
Oct 06, 2021 12:47pm
Perhaps, Afghan leaders themselves need to be making such requests.
Rock Solid
Oct 06, 2021 12:55pm
Good one, could you kindly also ask the 700 Pandora list people to chip in!!
Farhan khan
Oct 06, 2021 12:57pm
Who will provide Humanitarian Assistance to us? Please do something for Pakistan as you told us before elections.
