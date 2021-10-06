Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2021

Pakistan, Iran discuss border security, regional peace, other issues

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 08:00am
A general view of Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan, one of Pakistan’s border crossing with Iran. — AFP/File
A general view of Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan, one of Pakistan’s border crossing with Iran. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Border security and regional peace and stability topped Pakistan-Iran talks held on Tuesday.

The 11th session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held at the Foreign Office.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led their respective sides at the talks.

The two sides, the FO said, reviewed entire spectrum of bilateral relations covering cooperation in areas of politics, economy, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. Moreover, the regional situation was also discussed.

Mr Kani, according to Iranian official newswire IRNA, said that regional peace, stability and security were main topics of the meeting.

He further said that the two neighbouring countries were having a continued engagement on border security. About the recent incidents on Pak-Iran border, he said there were “minor issues” that too were discussed in the meeting.

Terrorists had on Sept 28 attacked a Pakistani border post from Iranian territory in which a border guard was martyred. Pakistan had then lodged a protest with Iranian authorities.

Mr Kani said that Pakistan and Iran had commonality of views on most of the matters, and any obstacles in the development of bilateral relations would be removed through consultation, cooperation and mutual assistance.

Foreign Secretary Mahmood too observed that recent high-level interactions between the two countries had enhanced their understanding on matters of mutual interest.

He underlined the importance of closer coordination to enhance trade and economic relations.

It was emphasised that regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission and Joint Trade Committee, would be instrumental in overcoming existing challenges, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Kani also called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Mr Kani while talking to Mr Qureshi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2021

Pak Iran Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Absolutely not…
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Absolutely not…

What these audits also do is to discourage potential investors.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
The Pandora Papers
Updated 06 Oct 2021

The Pandora Papers

No one, however powerful, should escape accountability.

Editorial

06 Oct 2021

Political consensus

THERE is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to engage in talks with the banned TTP that has...
06 Oct 2021

Powers of arrest

THE Supreme Court has had to state the obvious to a National Accountability Bureau that refuses to accord respect to...
06 Oct 2021

‘Modern love’

WHAT are six hours in the life of a man, one may ask? Nothing. But pose that question to the billions of ...
Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...