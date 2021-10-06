Pakistan, Iran discuss border security, regional peace, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Border security and regional peace and stability topped Pakistan-Iran talks held on Tuesday.

The 11th session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held at the Foreign Office.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led their respective sides at the talks.

The two sides, the FO said, reviewed entire spectrum of bilateral relations covering cooperation in areas of politics, economy, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. Moreover, the regional situation was also discussed.

Mr Kani, according to Iranian official newswire IRNA, said that regional peace, stability and security were main topics of the meeting.

He further said that the two neighbouring countries were having a continued engagement on border security. About the recent incidents on Pak-Iran border, he said there were “minor issues” that too were discussed in the meeting.

Terrorists had on Sept 28 attacked a Pakistani border post from Iranian territory in which a border guard was martyred. Pakistan had then lodged a protest with Iranian authorities.

Mr Kani said that Pakistan and Iran had commonality of views on most of the matters, and any obstacles in the development of bilateral relations would be removed through consultation, cooperation and mutual assistance.

Foreign Secretary Mahmood too observed that recent high-level interactions between the two countries had enhanced their understanding on matters of mutual interest.

He underlined the importance of closer coordination to enhance trade and economic relations.

It was emphasised that regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission and Joint Trade Committee, would be instrumental in overcoming existing challenges, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Kani also called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Mr Kani while talking to Mr Qureshi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2021