Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2021

Two suspended for fake entry of Nawaz’s Covid vaccination in Bahawalpur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished October 6, 2021 - Updated October 6, 2021 09:25am
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is seen in London. — Atika Rehman/File
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is seen in London. — Atika Rehman/File

BAHAWALPUR: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal has suspended two health department officials from service and sought registration of a case against them for allegedly making a fake entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Covid-19 vaccination in a rural health facility.

Dr Makwal has requested the Federal Investigation Agency’s Bahawalpur officials to register a case against vaccinator Muhammad Farhan Abbas and the other official.

In addition, a three-member committee has been formed to probe the fake vaccination.

The CEO told Dawn that Farhan Abbas, a vaccinator at the basic health unit (BHU) of Basti Rana Iqbal about 45 kilometres away from the city, made a fake entry of Covid-19 first dose in the name of Nawaz Sharif in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS). He said he immediately placed Farhan Abbasi and in-charge medical officer Dr Muhammad Umar Javed under suspension and requested the FIA to register a case against the two officials.

FIA Deputy Director (Bahawalpur) Sarfraz Ali said the CEO had sent a letter for the registration of a case against two officials. He said the letter had been forwarded to the FIA’s cyber crime unit in Multan.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur Tamewali police on the complaint of Deputy District Health Officer Dr Hafiz Mahmood Ahmed registered a case 575/21 under sections 419 and 420 of PPC against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption
Oct 06, 2021 09:32am
It will be interesting to see who was behind those individuals, and what the motive was.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 06, 2021 09:34am
This is a supremo! Fake health status. Fake wealth statement. Fake hairs! Fake letters! Fake everything..
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Buddy
Oct 06, 2021 10:01am
the credibility of our system is lost!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Absolutely not…
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Absolutely not…

What these audits also do is to discourage potential investors.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
Poems of those who escaped
06 Oct 2021

Poems of those who escaped

Uighur poetry written by those who have been robbed of their audiences at home is available to read in English on the internet.
The Pandora Papers
Updated 06 Oct 2021

The Pandora Papers

No one, however powerful, should escape accountability.

Editorial

Political consensus
Updated 06 Oct 2021

Political consensus

THERE is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to engage in talks with the banned TTP that has...
06 Oct 2021

Powers of arrest

THE Supreme Court has had to state the obvious to a National Accountability Bureau that refuses to accord respect to...
06 Oct 2021

‘Modern love’

WHAT are six hours in the life of a man, one may ask? Nothing. But pose that question to the billions of ...
Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...