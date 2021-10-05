Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

Army huddle takes serious note of Indian army's 'malicious propaganda', resolves to take measures

Dawn.comPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 08:23pm
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Tuesday expressed the resolve to take necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity in the face of "malicious propaganda" by the Indian military, the army's media wing said.

The resolution in this regard was expressed during the 244th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The commanders undertook a comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region, with a particular focus on border management and internal security, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The forum was apprised of the measures being taken to "thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability", the press release said.

While taking serious note of the "malicious propaganda by Indian military", the meeting expressed the resolve to take all necessary measures to protect Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

"The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations being committed in [Indian-occupied Kashmir]," Gen Bajwa remarked.

Also read: Ex-Indian army officer shares picture from movie set as 'truth' about Pakistan Army's presence in Panjshir

The conference also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian-cum-security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that "meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region," according to the ISPR.

In his comments, the army chief appreciated the operational preparedness of army formations and their focus on training, in addition to enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and the conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counterterrorism domains.

Pak India Ties , Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...