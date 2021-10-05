Army huddle takes serious note of Indian army's 'malicious propaganda', resolves to take measures

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Tuesday expressed the resolve to take necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity in the face of "malicious propaganda" by the Indian military, the army's media wing said.

The resolution in this regard was expressed during the 244th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The commanders undertook a comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region, with a particular focus on border management and internal security, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The forum was apprised of the measures being taken to "thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability", the press release said.

While taking serious note of the "malicious propaganda by Indian military", the meeting expressed the resolve to take all necessary measures to protect Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

"The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations being committed in [Indian-occupied Kashmir]," Gen Bajwa remarked.

The conference also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian-cum-security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that "meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region," according to the ISPR.

In his comments, the army chief appreciated the operational preparedness of army formations and their focus on training, in addition to enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and the conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counterterrorism domains.