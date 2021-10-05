Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

Islamabad police baton-charge doctors protesting outside PMC building

Shakeel QararPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 05:17pm
Young doctors attempt to barge into the PMC building during their protest on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Young doctors attempt to barge into the PMC building during their protest on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Islamabad police on Tuesday baton-charged young doctors outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building while they were protesting against the government's decision to make the National Licensing Examination (NLE) mandatory for registration.

The protest turned violent when the police resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas at the demonstrators, prompting some of them to barge into the PMC building.

Later, the police detained around 20 doctors and dispersed the remaining through the use of force, according to a statement from the Young Doctors Association (YDA).

The YDA then called an emergency meeting at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) chaired by its president Dr Haider Abbasi, in which the association issued an ultimatum to the government to order the release of the arrested doctors. They threatened to go on a countrywide strike if the police kept the doctors under detention.

In a statement, Islamabad police said the protesters attempted to break into the PMC building and vandalise the property.

The police said some "miscreants" in the meanwhile pelted police with stones and as a result, SP Saddar Zone was injured.

"Tear gas was used to stop and disperse protesters and to prevent damage to the government property," the police statement said.

It said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen but damage to the government property could never be allowed.

Contention over NLE

The PMC has made it mandatory for all graduates who are currently doing a house job or are ready for it to clear the NLE exam for their permanent registration. Both MBBS and BDS students must have to clear the NLE for a permanent job and to practise medicine in Pakistan. The move has agitated the medical fraternity which has been protesting for the last many months.

In October 2019, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and established the PMC. A day later, the NHS ministry sealed the council building and fired its 220 employees.

The PMC has three components: the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board and the National Medical Authority.

Under section 21 of the PMC Ordinance 2019, it will be mandatory to pass the NLE to obtain a provisional and full licence to practise in Pakistan. The National Medical Authority will hold the NLE at least twice a year according to a schedule approved by the council and it will be applicable to all students graduating after March next year.

After its promulgation, the Medical Teachers Association had termed the NLE an "eyewash” arguing it couldn't ensure the quality of education in medical and dental colleges.

In a recent protest in Rawalpindi against the PMC decision, the YDA had said it was the responsibility of the government to improve the standard of education and without improving the standard of education there was no point of taking an extra exam.

While in August this year, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi had defended the NLE, saying: “The conduct of the first National Licensing Examination has paved the way for standardisation of healthcare delivery in our nation."

He had said the NLE was now the standard expected from a healthcare practitioner for a licence to practise and be certified as a safe doctor. "As the healthcare regulator, it is our legal and moral duty towards the 220 million Pakistani people we serve that only safe, skilled and competent doctors become part of the healthcare system," according to PMC head.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...