Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

COAS pays tribute to martyrs in investiture ceremony at GHQ, says their sacrifices won't go to waste

Dawn.comPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 02:03pm
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is seen at a ceremony in Rawalpindi in this file photo. — Reuters
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is seen at a ceremony in Rawalpindi in this file photo. — Reuters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan "owes [its] peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices" of its martyrs.

He made the comment during an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Terming the martyrs the real heroes of the country, the army chief said, "there is no cause more noble than laying one's life for defence of motherland and sacrifices of our martyrs won't go [to] waste."

Gen Bajwa conferred awards on army personnel for their acts of bravery during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation, the ISPR statement said.

Senior army officers, families of those receiving awards, as well as martyrs' families attended the ceremony, it said.

According to the statement, 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, while six officers, seven junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Medals that were awarded to martyrs were received by their families, it further stated.

Exercise with Chinese troops concludes

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the two-week-long Joint Anti-Terro­rist Exercise 2021 was held on Monday at the National Co­unter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, where the troops from China and Pakistani armed forces took part in the drill.

It was the first military exercise conducted in Pakis­tan under the ambit of the Sha­n­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation's Regional Anti Terrorism Structure, said a press release issued by the ISPR.

The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

The Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2021 12:23pm
Once again, the COAS of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...