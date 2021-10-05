Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

NAB’s deputy chairman submits resignation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 09:01am
National Accountability Bureau’s deputy chairman Hussain Asghar is seen in this file photo. — Dawn
National Accountability Bureau’s deputy chairman Hussain Asghar is seen in this file photo. — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s deputy chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly tendered his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Reasons behind his decision could not be ascertained.

Sources in the government confirmed that Mr Asghar had sent his resignation to the president.

According to NAB laws, resignation by any official of the anti-corruption watchdog is sent to the chairman and if it involves deputy chairman, chairman and prosecutor general then the matter is referred to the president for final nod.

A source close to Mr Asghar said he was not feeling comfortable while working for the bureau. He was appointed deputy chairman in April 2019.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Asghar for comments, but he was not available.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...