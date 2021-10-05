NAB’s deputy chairman submits resignation

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s deputy chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly tendered his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Reasons behind his decision could not be ascertained.

Sources in the government confirmed that Mr Asghar had sent his resignation to the president.

According to NAB laws, resignation by any official of the anti-corruption watchdog is sent to the chairman and if it involves deputy chairman, chairman and prosecutor general then the matter is referred to the president for final nod.

A source close to Mr Asghar said he was not feeling comfortable while working for the bureau. He was appointed deputy chairman in April 2019.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Asghar for comments, but he was not available.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2021