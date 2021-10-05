Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

Mufti Aziz, sons indicted in sexual assault case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 09:34am
Mufti Aziz (pictured in this file photo) is still behind bars as his bail after arrest was dismissed by a judicial magistrate. — DawnNewsTV Screenshot
Mufti Aziz (pictured in this file photo) is still behind bars as his bail after arrest was dismissed by a judicial magistrate. — DawnNewsTV Screenshot

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday indicted former Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) leader Mufti Azizur Rehman and his five sons in a case of sexually abusing a student of his madressah.

The cleric and his sons Ataur Rehman, Attiqur Rehman, Latifur Rehman, Altafur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the trial.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Rashid Ali directed the police to present the prosecution witnesses on Oct 18.

Mufti Aziz is still behind bars as his bail after arrest was dismissed by a judicial magistrate, while his sons had been released on bail.

The Mufti approached the sessions court against the denial of his bail where his petition was still pending.

The North Cantonment police had registered a first information report on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman on the complaint of Sabir Shah, the student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment. The student had shared a video clip of the sexual assault as a proof with the police and the administration of the seminary.

In his complaint, the student alleged that Rehman got him and another student expelled for three years on charges of cheating in the examinations of Wafaqul Madaris. He claimed that the cleric sought sexual favours for restoration of his name and he had no option but to submit to his demand.

On the other hand, the cleric rejected the allegations as bogus and erroneous. He alleged that the complainant was hand in glove with his opponents at the seminary. He also called the video of the alleged incident doctored.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...