Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2021

Govt not part of talks with TTP, claims Fazl

Bureau ReportPublished October 5, 2021 - Updated October 5, 2021 08:41am
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has downplayed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the government is in talks with some groups of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“In fact someone else is negotiating with these groups and the government is trying just to take the credit,” he replied when a reporter asked his opinion about talks between the government and banned outfits. “The government is not part of the process,” he added.

The JUI-F chief was speaking at a ceremony here on Monday. On this occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party former MPA from Bannu Adnan Khan Wazir and a leader of Quami Watan Party along with their supporters joined JUI-F. Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani was also present on the occasion.

PPP and QWP leaders join JUI-F

Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with TRT World last week had said that the government was in talks with some groups of the banned TTP, seeking reconciliation. Banned TTP had already denied reports about talks with the government.

Speaking at the joining ceremony, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “Pandora Papers” had exposed members of the federal cabinet, retired generals, bureaucrats and others. He said that there were more than 400 influential Pakistanis in the Panama Leaks, but only former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was targeted.

“The Pandora Papers has exposed Imran’s kitchen cabinet,” he remarked, adding that more thieves were found in the government’s camp, which raised slogans against so-called thieves. He said that such scandals were used to defame politicians.

He added that National Accountability Bureau also applied such tactics against him (Maulana Rehman) by serving notices.

“NAB tried to blackmail me, but we irritably declined to respond to these notices,” he said, adding that a gang of corrupt people had no right to hold accountability of others.

About the government plan regarding electoral reforms, Mr Rehman said that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was unacceptable in the next elections.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan did not accept EVM and raised 37 reservations over it. He said that voting machines had been banned in Germany.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had misguided youth in the previous general elections though hollow slogans and now oversees Pakistanis would be deviated by giving them the right of vote.

He said that the government had planned to rig the next elections through use of EVMs and giving right of vote to oversees Pakistanis.

The JUI-F chief said that establishment should not support the “fake government.” He said that state institutions were destroying their image by extending support to the ‘selected’ prime minister.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Yasin
Oct 05, 2021 08:50am
Mr. Molana is a super-confident guy with zero credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 05, 2021 08:52am
Because we do not stand for Pakistan people like the maulana keep surviving.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 05, 2021 08:53am
Fazal Rehman only has an entertainment value.
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Oct 05, 2021 09:04am
Just shut up, please. I am getting sick and tired of your rants.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Of colonialism and nationalism
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Of colonialism and nationalism

What lies ahead in the stand-off between the US-led alliance and a resurgent China is too early to tell.
Beyond amnesties
05 Oct 2021

Beyond amnesties

The rich and powerful may go to jail but not because they’ve broken the law.

Editorial

Pandora revelations
Updated 05 Oct 2021

Pandora revelations

THE Pandora Papers have created a stir, but have not triggered a political earthquake like the Panama Papers....
05 Oct 2021

Kamyab Pakistan

THE federal government appears to have drastically reduced the size of its flagship Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
05 Oct 2021

Fighting dengue

THE Met department has recently warned of a spike in dengue cases in the country, saying that the post-monsoon...
Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...