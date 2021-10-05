Commissioner’s response sought in Therapyworks case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the Islamabad chief commissioner and others in a petition seeking de-sealing of the office of Therapyworks.

The organisation’s office was sealed following the murder of Noor Mukadam, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Therapyworks Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Iram Sikandar Khan through her lawyer Akram Qureshi.

The petition stated that Therapyworks was included in the first information report (FIR) regarding the murder incident on the basis of a misunderstanding.

No student or staff member of Therapyworks was involved in the crime, it said, adding that the assistant commissioner had sealed the office on July 25 without giving any prior notice.

Closure of the office was damaging the repute of the institution besides causing financial loss, the petition added.

Therapyworks had been working in Pakistan since 2007 and it had around 300 students.

The court has been asked to issue orders to the ICT administration to reopen the office.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2021