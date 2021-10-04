Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 04, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Ambani among 300 Indians named in Pandora Papers

Dawn.comPublished October 4, 2021 - Updated October 4, 2021 01:00pm
This combination file photo shows Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (L) and businessman Anil Ambani (R). — AFP/Reuters
This combination file photo shows Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (L) and businessman Anil Ambani (R). — AFP/Reuters

More than 300 Indians, including cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and businessman Anil Ambani, have been named in the recently released Pandora Papers, Indian media outlets reported on Sunday.

The Indian Express, which is part of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' (ICIJ) collaborative research, said the names of fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi's sister and pharma billionaire Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband are also included.

Of the 300-plus Indians included in the papers, the offshore holdings of 60 individuals and companies were investigated, the report said, adding that the details would be revealed in the coming days.

It noted that many Indians, including Tendulkar, re-organised their offshore assets following the 2016 Panama Papers investigation. "Evidently, Indian businessmen have been setting up a plethora of offshore trusts to project a degree of separation from their wealth and insulate their assets from creditors," it further said.

"Individuals accused in economic offences and under investigation, have created an offshore network in tax havens like Samoa, Belize or the Cook Islands, besides larger tax havens like the British Virgin Islands or Panama," the report said.

The list of names also includes people currently in jail, former lawmakers, a former tax commissioner, a former army officer of senior rank and a former law officer.

Read: What is the Pandora Papers?

Tendulkar

The Pandora Papers show that Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar and father-in-law Anand Mehta were the beneficial owners of an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands.

The company, Saas International Limited, was liquidated in 2016 following the Panama Papers expose, the report said. It remained operational from 2012 to 2016 when Tendulkar was a member of the Indian parliament.

Saas International Limited was liquidated three months after the Panama Papers investigation was made public. According to The Indian Express, "the average buyback price of shares of Saas International Limited is around $96,000. And as a resolution of the company dated August 10, 2007 (the day the company was formed) shows, 90 shares of the company were issued at the outset.

"Anjali Tendulkar got the first share certificate with 60 shares; her father got the second share certificate with 30 shares. While there are no details of buyback of the remaining shares, the value of 90 shares can be pegged at $8.6 million."

Meanwhile, CEO and Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, Mrinmoy Mukherjee, told the Indian publication that the former cricketer's investments were "made from his tax paid funds under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and has been duly accounted for and declared in his tax returns".

"We reiterate that the investment by Mr Tendulkar has been legitimately made through banking channels from India and has been declared to the income tax authorities," the CEO stressed.

Ambani

According to The Indian Express, business tycoon Anil Ambani — chairman of Reliance Communications — and his representatives own at least 18 offshore companies in Jersey, British Virgin Islands and Cyprus.

Seven of these companies, which were set up between 2007 and 2010, have borrowed and invested at least $1.3 billion, according to the report.

"Records show that service providers which managed these companies put on record that seven of these received loans from banks which were 'guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani, in order to make investments … For those investments that have been realised, the monies were then, in turn, loaned out by the companies to other companies'."

Ambani had gotten into a dispute with three Chinese state banks in 2020, following which he had told a London court that his net worth was zero, the publication said in the report.

Congress leader

The Pandora Papers also named a veteran Congress leader, former minister and friend of the Gandhi family, Satish Sharma.

At least 10 of Sharma's family members, including his wife, children and grandchildren are among the beneficiaries of the Jan Zegers Trust — a declaration the late politician never made to the country's election commission when he was filing his nomination papers, The Indian Express reported.

The Jan Zegers Trust was established in the Cayman Islands in 1995 when Sharma was the minister of petroleum and natural gas, according to the report. A second trust — JZ II Trust — was set up in 2015 when Sharma was a member of the Indian parliament.

Pandora Papers
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Patriot
Oct 04, 2021 01:07pm
Not a single current BJP politician?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Striking bargains
04 Oct 2021

Striking bargains

The problem lies not in elections in the broadest sense possible, but with the type of politics being ...
Small depositors
03 Oct 2021

Small depositors

Establishing a DPC has been a step in the right direction.

Editorial

Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...
Harming accountability
Updated 03 Oct 2021

Harming accountability

The prime minister’s legal team should rise to the occasion and stop the government from blundering into a bad decision.
03 Oct 2021

Struggle to survive

WITH headline prices fast headed north, inflation in Pakistan is escalating once again. Over the last three months,...
03 Oct 2021

Gwadar protest

AT the start of the CPEC project, in selling its importance to citizens, our rulers stressed the associated benefits...