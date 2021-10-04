Dawn Logo

PML-N to sue PTV for airing ‘fake’ news about Maryam’s son

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 4, 2021 - Updated October 4, 2021 08:40am
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz pictured with her children including Junaid Safdar in this file photo. — Courtesy PML-N
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced that the party will sue the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) for wrongly mentioning the name of Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, in its report on the Pandora Papers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party’s information secretary, alleged in a statement on Sunday that the PTI government had intentionally propagated a ‘fake report’ that Junaid Safdar owned five offshore companies. The report was broadcast to distract attention from members of the government named in the Pandora Papers, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the PTV for carrying the news, saying: “The king of fake news Imran Khan used the state television to run this false news.”

She said lawyers had already been told to pursue legal action against PTV for airing ‘this false and baseless fake news’.

The former information minister demanded that those who aired this news must apologise. She called upon Pemra to take immediate action in this regard.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2021

Pandora Papers
Pakistan

Comments (6)
Zak
Oct 04, 2021 08:47am
She said lawyers had already been told to pursue legal action against PTV for airing ‘this false and baseless fake news’. What about funds trail to Avenfield mansion in London and junaid safdars owning polo horses in UK at age 20, funds trail please. Include that in the legal action.
Josh Powell
Oct 04, 2021 08:53am
Shame on PTI, under their government our Institutions are a laughing stock for the world.
Farhan khan
Oct 04, 2021 08:54am
Another Revenge by Niyazi's Government.
expat
Oct 04, 2021 08:54am
it was not a mistake but a strong wish of those who control PTV.....Irrespective of the facts
Anwar
Oct 04, 2021 08:56am
Under PTI we keep seeing new lows every day.
Amin
Oct 04, 2021 08:56am
The government and establishment has the right to sue all media houses and reporter's reporting fake news about them.
