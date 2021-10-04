Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 04, 2021

Fazl slams Islamabad, Washington for not recognising Taliban govt

Bureau ReportPublished October 4, 2021 - Updated October 4, 2021 09:19am
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was pursuing western agenda. — Online/File
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was pursuing western agenda. — Online/File

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has slammed both Islamabad and Washington for not recognising Taliban as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

“America should immediately recognise the Taliban government in the light of Doha agreement with the latter,” he said while addressing members of JUI-F provincial general council here on Sunday.

“Pakistan’s silence over recognition of the new government in Kabul is beyond understanding. The present government had left Afghans in the lurch who had struggled against foreign powers and aggressors for 40 years,” he said. He was of the view that the international community would have to make some serious decisions to secure the future of Afghanistan.

The general council meeting was started at JUI-F provincial secretariat on Friday. The organisers said that more than 1,000 members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts attended sessions of the council, which discussed prevailing political situation in the country and Afghanistan.

JUI-F chief says international community will have to make serious decisions to secure future of Afghanistan

Addressing the concluding session of the council, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the federal government had planned to introduce new laws in the parliament which he claimed were repugnant to Islamic laws. For this purpose, he said, the government was pressurising lawmakers to support the new laws.

He said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was pursuing western agenda. “I have made predictions that the PTI government would promote western values and immodesty in the society and my predictions to this effect are coming true,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said that government had planned to bring domestic violence bill, introduce new laws in the name of regulating seminaries and ban underage conversion to Islam while Ahamdis were also patronised.

He said that Pakistan was isolated in the international community because of the flawed foreign policy of the present government. He said that PTI had annoyed some time-tested and close neighbours of Pakistan through its immature policies and irresponsible statements of the ministers.

The JUI-F chief said that the country was at the crossroad owing to bad governance and financial mismanagement. He said that hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs and prices of essential commodities were going high. He added that people could not afford to fulfil their basic needs.

He said that inflation touched the highest level in the country and rupees depreciated to a record low against the US dollar.

Without naming Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that some people had made attempts to weaken Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but they failed. He said that PDM showed its strength by organising mammoth rally in Karachi.

Earlier, the general council decided that the party would organise Maulana Mufti Mahmood Conference in Peshawar on October 14. Leaders of PDM, the nine political parties’ alliance against the government, would also address the conference. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is president of the alliance.

A statement said that the council expressed satisfaction over the JUI-F preparations for next local government elections and general elections in the province. The council expressed resentment over record increase in the prices of petroleum products, food items and devaluation of rupees against the US dollar.

The council was informed that the party was mobilising its workers and people against the ‘un-Islamic’ and ‘un-constitutional’ steps of the government.

Expressing concerns over imposition of new taxes on traders, delay in investigation in alleged irregularities in mega projects like Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the statement reiterated JUI-F’s commitment that people would not be left alone at that critical time.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 04, 2021 09:20am
Yes, why beat around the bush. Just go on the record and recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 04, 2021 09:22am
Look who's taking to be in news and gain public sympathies. A man without any portfolio or authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Oct 04, 2021 09:26am
Tired of this guy!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Striking bargains
04 Oct 2021

Striking bargains

The problem lies not in elections in the broadest sense possible, but with the type of politics being ...
Small depositors
03 Oct 2021

Small depositors

Establishing a DPC has been a step in the right direction.

Editorial

Hazaras’ suffering
Updated 04 Oct 2021

Hazaras’ suffering

THE lot of the Shia Hazaras in Pakistan is defined by relentless persecution in one form or another. Indeed, it is ...
04 Oct 2021

Graduate joblessness

THE unemployment phenomenon underpins a number of large economic and social problems that continue to plague the...
04 Oct 2021

MDCAT crisis

THE 2021 MDCAT exams are over. Based on their performance, approximately 20,000 top performers will make their way ...
Harming accountability
Updated 03 Oct 2021

Harming accountability

The prime minister’s legal team should rise to the occasion and stop the government from blundering into a bad decision.
03 Oct 2021

Struggle to survive

WITH headline prices fast headed north, inflation in Pakistan is escalating once again. Over the last three months,...
03 Oct 2021

Gwadar protest

AT the start of the CPEC project, in selling its importance to citizens, our rulers stressed the associated benefits...