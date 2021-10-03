Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2021

Blast kills at least 5 civilians near Kabul mosque: Taliban

AP | AFPPublished October 3, 2021 - Updated October 3, 2021 09:09pm
Afghan medical staff members stand at the entrance of a hospital as they wait to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 3. — AFP
Afghan medical staff members stand at the entrance of a hospital as they wait to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 3. — AFP

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths. Initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, a Taliban official spokesman, said. He added the investigation was ongoing.

The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that “a number of civilians” died.

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding “all people and friends are invited to attend.”

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: “I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by guns firing.

“Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in the Eid Gah Mosque.”

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting.

Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area. The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

Medical staff waited outside, AFP journalists saw, as people arrived in blood-stained clothes.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban who maintained a heavy security presence.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by the militant Islamic State (IS) group against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two hardline groups.

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks IS has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital. On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A ‘safe city’…
03 Oct 2021

A ‘safe city’…

Heavy surveillance is no match for years of unchecked sexual violence.

Editorial

Harming accountability
Updated 03 Oct 2021

Harming accountability

The prime minister’s legal team should rise to the occasion and stop the government from blundering into a bad decision.
03 Oct 2021

Struggle to survive

WITH headline prices fast headed north, inflation in Pakistan is escalating once again. Over the last three months,...
03 Oct 2021

Gwadar protest

AT the start of the CPEC project, in selling its importance to citizens, our rulers stressed the associated benefits...
02 Oct 2021

Amnesty offer

THE initial euphoria that the Afghan Taliban would rein in the banned TTP and prevent it from carrying out attacks...
Currency decline
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Currency decline

Pakistan’s exchange rate has already deteriorated by around 12pc since early May.
Vaccine compliance
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Vaccine compliance

Unfortunately, so far only 20pc of those who are eligible for the jabs have received the mandated two doses.