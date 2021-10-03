Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2021

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border, says Indian army chief

AFPPublished October 3, 2021 - Updated October 3, 2021 03:04pm
Indian army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane. — Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Indian defence ministry
India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in “considerable numbers”, prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a “concern”.

Tensions have been high between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly border battle in June last year in the strategically important Galwan river valley in India's Ladakh region, near Tibet.

The world's two most populous nations poured tens of thousands of extra troops into the high-altitude region in the Himalayas after the clash.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre border had increased in “considerable numbers” and it was a “matter of concern”.

Naravane said the Indian military was building up its forces along the border in response.

“We have also inducted advanced weaponry. We are strong, quite well-poised to meet any eventuality,” the Times of India newspaper quoted him as saying.

India and China have been holding high-level military talks since the June clash and Naravane said another meeting was expected next week.

His comments came days after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the border into Chinese territory, a charge that New Delhi said had “no basis in facts”.

Local media reported last week, citing unnamed sources, that nearly 100 Chinese troops had crossed the border into Uttarakhand state for several hours in late August.

India and China, which fought a full-scale border war in 1962, have long accused each other of trying to take territory along their unofficial border known as the Line of Actual Control.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 03, 2021 02:50pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0

