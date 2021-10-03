Dawn Logo

‘Pandora Papers’ about bigwigs’ financial secrets due today

Monitoring DeskPublished October 3, 2021 - Updated October 3, 2021 09:04am
The Pandora Papers contain 11.9 million files. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: Major international research on the financial secrets held by high-profile individuals has been completed under the name “Pandora Papers” and is set for release on Sunday.

According to a Geo report, Pandora Papers are larger than the Panama Papers in terms of data collection and collaboration, made possible by the largest research team in the history of journalism in the world.

More than 600 reporters from around the world, belonging to 150 media organisations spanning 117 countries, participated in the research for two years.

The Pandora Papers contain 11.9 million files. Reporters Omar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani from The News International in Pakistan were part of the investigation team.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the exposé will be out on Sunday (today) at 4:30pm GMT, which means 9:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

