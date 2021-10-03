Dar in bid to save his Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: With the legal deadline for taking oath to retain his seat in the upper house of parliament set to ex­p­ire in less than two weeks, former finance minister Ishaq Dar has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pa­k­­istan, pleading that the rule of taking oath within 40 days does not apply to him.

According to sources, he wrote in his letter that ECP had issued a notification regarding his successful bid for a Senate seat, which was suspended by the Supreme Court on May 8, 2018.

He said his case is still pending in the apex court, and that he is in no position to take the oath of Senate until the suspension order holds the field.

Mr Dar also referred to the Presidential Ordinance of September 1, under which a lawmaker who willfully does not take oath within 40 days of promulgation of the ordinance will cease to hold the office. He said he will take the oath when the suspension order is withdrawn.

The former minister, who is in self-exile, has sent a copy of the letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The federal government is eagerly waiting for Mr Dar’s seat to become va­cant and to get Finance Minister Sha­ukat Tarin elected as a senator on that seat.

