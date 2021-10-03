Dawn Logo

Five security personnel martyred in terrorist attack

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished October 3, 2021 - Updated October 3, 2021 07:28am
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. — Reuters/File
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four Frontier Corps soldiers and a sub-inspector of Levies Force were martyred when terrorists targeted their vehicle in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media affairs wing, clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

The ISPR identified the martyred personnel as Havaldar Zahid, 35, who belonged to Charsadda; Havaldar Ishaq, 37, a resident of Kurram; Lance Naik Wali, 28, who belonged to Khyber; Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, 28, who was a resident of Kurram; and Sub-Inspector Javed, a 38-year-old resident of Spinwam.

The incident took place in the area a day after Shura Mujahideen of North Waziristan headed by Taliban ‘commander’ Hafiz Gul Bahadur announced a ceasefire for 20 days.

The group announced cessation of hostilities following a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan that his government had initiated a reconciliation process with different groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan to end violence.

The premier had stated that Afghan Taliban were playing a reconciliatory role in talks with the banned outfits.

Meanwhile, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurassani has denied reports about ceasefire and asked its affiliated militants to continue their activities.

“The group’s stance is very clear and it has never declared ceasefire,” said a statement attributed to Khurassani.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2021

