Umer Sharif to be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government is making arrangements for the burial of legendary comedian Umer Sharif at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

In a tweet, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that everyone was sad over the demise of Umer Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party had cancelled its rally scheduled for Sunday (today). He said that a son of the late comedian said that Umer Sharif wanted to be buried in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard and the provincial government was making arrangements in this regard.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan visited the residence of Umer Sharif. He said he was in touch with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to bring back the body of the comedian in 48 hours. He said he would appeal to the government to organise his funeral at state level.

Meanwhile, condolence messages started to pour in on social and mainstream media as soon as the news of Umer Sharif’s death in Germany broke on TV channels.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Umer Sharif took the art of comedy to new heights. He prayed that God Almighty grant his family patience and peace.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab expressed their condolences over the demise of the legendary comedian.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his condolence and said his party declared a ‘day of mourning’ and suspended all organisational activities.

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf while paying rich tributes to Umer Sharif also announced three days of mourning.

Talking to Dawn, writer Anwar Maqsood said, “A very good sharif [down to earth] man is gone. He was one person who used to keep us happy. He shouldn’t have gone that far.”

Actor Humayun Saeed wrote on his Twitter account, “Deeply saddened to learn about Umer Sharif sahib. He was without any doubt the ultimate comedy king. May Allah bless his soul. We will miss you Umer bhai.”

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah in a statement said Umer Sharif’s death is a huge national loss. The entire governing body of the council was in shock to hear the news of his demise.

Singer Ali Zafar wrote, “At a complete loss for words on passing away of the legendary Umer Sharif sahib. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace.”

Actor Faysal Qureshi said, “Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy Umer Sharif. He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2021