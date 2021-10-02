4 FC soldiers, 1 Levies official martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and a Levies sub-inspector were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that a clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The deceased security officials were identified as 35-year-old Havaldar Zahid from Charsadda, 37-year-old Havaldar Ishaq from Kurram, 28-year-old Lance Naik Wali from Khyber, 28-year-old Lance Naik Abdul Majeed from Kurram and 38-year-old Sub-inspector Javed from Spinwam.

On Thursday, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

In a statement, the ISPR said that security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, Captain Sikander — who was 27 years old and hailed from Pakpattan — was martyred, the statement said.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] recovered from the hideout," the statement added.