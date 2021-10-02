Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 02, 2021

Young doctors boycott OPDs at govt hospitals in Balochistan for second day

Ghalib NihadPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 06:36pm
The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued to protest for a second day on Saturday. — AFP/File
The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued to protest for a second day on Saturday. — AFP/File

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued to protest for a second day on Saturday against what it called the government's plan to privatise public hospitals under the guise of health cards.

On Thursday, the YDA Balochistan chapter had announced that it would boycott outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals and called the move to introduce health cards a "conspiracy". It said that the protest will continue until their issues are resolved.

YDA President Dr Ahmed Abbas had said that the government was introducing health cards in an effort to justify the privatisation of government hospitals. "Consultants have been relocated to outlying areas," he said.

Paramedical Staff Association President Jamal Shah Kakar had also voiced his support for the boycott.

The provincial government has approved the issuance of health cards under its Social Health Protection Initiative.

On September 23, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had termed the government's health card facility a revolutionary initiative and said that it would help citizens avail medical facilities on the government's expense at the hospital of their choice.

“Health insurance will provide free medical treatment up to Rs1 million per annum and more than 1.82 million families will benefit from modern healthcare facilities,” he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Talking to the TTP
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Talking to the TTP

Forgive those who bathed this society in blood? The momentous decision cannot be taken behind closed doors.
Learning from Afghanistan
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Learning from Afghanistan

Though weak and corrupt, the former Afghan government has left behind excellent school textbooks.
An unfair taxation system
Updated 01 Oct 2021

An unfair taxation system

The rub becomes more abrasive when taxpayers feel the state does not give anything back to them.

Editorial

02 Oct 2021

Amnesty offer

THE initial euphoria that the Afghan Taliban would rein in the banned TTP and prevent it from carrying out attacks...
Currency decline
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Currency decline

Pakistan’s exchange rate has already deteriorated by around 12pc since early May.
Vaccine compliance
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Vaccine compliance

Unfortunately, so far only 20pc of those who are eligible for the jabs have received the mandated two doses.
Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...