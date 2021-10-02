Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 02, 2021

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

APPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 04:59pm
People walk past the Al Wasl Dome as it is lit at night at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Oct 1. — AP
People walk past the Al Wasl Dome as it is lit at night at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Oct 1. — AP

Dubai's Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities.

Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction.

It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists.

The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic.

Ahead of Expo, businesses and construction companies are “coercing workers into signing untranslated documents, confiscating their passports, exposing them to extreme working hours in unsafe weather conditions and providing them with unsanitary housing,” the resolution said.

At a press conference a day after the event’s opening, Expo spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin claimed the information about fatalities was previously available but did not elaborate.

The AP previously had repeatedly asked for the information and received no response from the Expo.

She also said authorities would offer more information about the casualties at a later, unspecified time.

McGeachin also acknowledged that authorities were aware of cases involving contractors “withholding passports” and engaging in suspect “recruitment practices” and workplace safety violations on site.

“We have taken steps to ensure those have been addressed and very much intervened in cases on that,” she said, without elaborating.

The UAE, an oil-rich sheikhdom that relies on low-paid migrant labor from Africa, Asia and Arab countries to keep its economy humming, faces long-standing criticism from human rights groups for treating those workers poorly.

But officials have battled to present a positive image for Expo, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that seeks to show off Dubai’s pride and draw millions of foreign visitors.

In pictures: Extravagant Dubai Expo finally opens after years of planning

Laborers in the UAE are barred from unionisation and have few protections, often working long hours for little pay and living in substandard conditions.

Dubai’s searing early autumn heat proved hazardous even for those visiting the site on its opening day on Friday, with some tourists fainting in the 40 degree Celsius humid weather.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Talking to the TTP
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Talking to the TTP

Forgive those who bathed this society in blood? The momentous decision cannot be taken behind closed doors.
Learning from Afghanistan
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Learning from Afghanistan

Though weak and corrupt, the former Afghan government has left behind excellent school textbooks.
An unfair taxation system
Updated 01 Oct 2021

An unfair taxation system

The rub becomes more abrasive when taxpayers feel the state does not give anything back to them.

Editorial

02 Oct 2021

Amnesty offer

THE initial euphoria that the Afghan Taliban would rein in the banned TTP and prevent it from carrying out attacks...
Currency decline
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Currency decline

Pakistan’s exchange rate has already deteriorated by around 12pc since early May.
Vaccine compliance
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Vaccine compliance

Unfortunately, so far only 20pc of those who are eligible for the jabs have received the mandated two doses.
Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...