Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday after battling serious health problems. He was 66.

Sharif's death was confirmed to Dawn.com by Arts Council of Pakistan's president Ahmed Shah, who said he had spoken to Sharif’s family members.

Later, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif's demise.

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany," he tweeted. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Sharif had boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US on Sept 28. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and was admitted to a hospital during a stopover in Germany.

The veteran actor's medical condition became a subject of national concern after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.

Sharif had suffered a heart attack in August and according to his close friend, Pervaiz Kaifi, he had gone through two heart bypasses.

He was a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

He who made everyone smile, today leaves us grieving: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid tribute to the deceased, saying: "The one who used to spread smiles on people's faces has left everyone grieving today. Umer Sharif was big name in Pakistan's film, television and theatre [industry].

"I had met him numerous times and besides being a good artist, he was an excellent human being. I pray that Allah grants Umer Sharif the highest place in Jannah."

More to follow