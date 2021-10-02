Dawn Logo

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

Dawn.comPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 02:55pm
This undated file picture shows the late Umer Sharif. — Courtesy: Twitter
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday after battling serious health problems. He was 66.

Sharif's death was confirmed to Dawn.com by Arts Council of Pakistan's president Ahmed Shah, who said he had spoken to Sharif’s family members.

Later, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif's demise.

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany," he tweeted. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Sharif had boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US on Sept 28. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and was admitted to a hospital during a stopover in Germany.

The veteran actor's medical condition became a subject of national concern after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.

Sharif had suffered a heart attack in August and according to his close friend, Pervaiz Kaifi, he had gone through two heart bypasses.

He was a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

He who made everyone smile, today leaves us grieving: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid tribute to the deceased, saying: "The one who used to spread smiles on people's faces has left everyone grieving today. Umer Sharif was big name in Pakistan's film, television and theatre [industry].

"I had met him numerous times and besides being a good artist, he was an excellent human being. I pray that Allah grants Umer Sharif the highest place in Jannah."

More to follow

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
What a gruesome, grave, grim, gigantic, gross, grisly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
A Shah
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
RIP
Farhan khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
May his soul rest in peace. Very Talented, Intelligent, Honest from work, Well Mannered, Brave and Patriotic Man. Very Sad News for All Human being who are love to laugh.
Mann
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Rest in peace Umar bhai. I will still remember you interviewing me live in Kuala Lumpur.
Aly
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Huge loss. We will always remember you as a legend and comedy king. A true son of nation who loved his motherland. Rest forever in peace, Umar sahib.
Kareen Afghani
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
R.I.P
Fastrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Huge loss. Grew up listening to the legend, laughing out loud. Easily the best comedian in this part of the world. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Santosh
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
Rip. Great comedian. Respect from India.
SJ
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
R.I.P.
Falcon1
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
Wasn't he supposed to be flown to a US hospital for treatment?? Why did he end up in Germany at the last minute?? RIP!
Warinder Singh
Oct 02, 2021 02:37pm
RIP.
Fastrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:39pm
I'm almost in tears. Loved him so much. He brought uncountable laughs to millions, for a very long time. A true original- the undisputed Comedy King.
Mahraj
Oct 02, 2021 02:40pm
RIP, Umer Sherif was a jewel of South Asia with his fan following across the border.
Anwar
Oct 02, 2021 02:41pm
Feels like a personal loss. RIP legend!
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:42pm
Thank you Umer Sharif for making us laugh and entertain in your peculiar style for decades. All of us are saddened to hear sad news. Rest in Peace, Sir !
Hassan
Oct 02, 2021 02:43pm
Rest in peace sir.... Many thanks for spreading the joy for a long time....
Alif
Oct 02, 2021 02:44pm
RIP.
FastCrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:49pm
RIP.... legend.
Farhan khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:49pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Tragedy? Death is natural phenomena.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 02, 2021 02:50pm
End of an era of comedian kings now nobody fill that space
Jameel Khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:51pm
Extremely talented man left the world. Rest in peace Umar sb.
Winwin
Oct 02, 2021 02:52pm
One of the best comedian , Bakra Kisto pe, RIP
Zak
Oct 02, 2021 02:53pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un A great talent lost. Prayers for his family.
Khan De Bannu
Oct 02, 2021 02:54pm
Sad for him, May he Rest in Peace.
Pramod
Oct 02, 2021 02:55pm
Rest in peace.
bimal William
Oct 02, 2021 02:57pm
For all these years you made us laugh but in the end you made us cry. RIP we will miss you.
Khalid
Oct 02, 2021 02:59pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
