Today's Paper | October 02, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away at 66 in Germany

Dawn.comPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 04:27pm
This undated file picture shows the late Umer Sharif. — Courtesy: Twitter
This undated file picture shows the late Umer Sharif. — Courtesy: Twitter

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday after battling serious health problems. He was 66.

Sharif's death was confirmed to Dawn.com by Arts Council of Pakistan's president Ahmed Shah, who said he had spoken to Sharif’s family members.

Later, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif's demise.

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany," he tweeted. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over Sharif's death. "He possessed many talents and enjoyed a distinct position in the field of acting and comedy," he said, adding that his services to the field will be remembered for years to come.

The premier offered prayers for the deceased and offered his condolences to the family.

Sharif had boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US on Sept 28. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and was admitted to a hospital during a stopover in Germany.

The veteran actor's medical condition became a subject of national concern after he made a video appeal to PM Imran to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.

READ: 'You inspired generations': Entertainment industry bids a tearful farewell to the legendary Umar Sharif

Sharif had suffered a heart attack in August and according to his close friend, Pervaiz Kaifi, he had gone through two heart bypasses.

He was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer using the name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received ten Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

He who made everyone smile, today leaves us grieving: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid tribute to the deceased, saying: "The one who used to spread smiles on people's faces has left everyone grieving today. Umer Sharif was big name in Pakistan's film, television and theatre [industry].

"I had met him numerous times and besides being a good artist, he was an excellent human being. I pray that Allah grants Umer Sharif the highest place in Jannah."

Sharif took comedy to new heights: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed "shock and grief" at Sharif's death.

“The late comedian gave a new dimension to the art of comedy in Pakistan and took it to new heights,” he said, adding that the services of the legendary star would be remembered for life.

Bilawal also conveyed his condolences to Sharif’s family and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant "courage and fortitude" to the bereaved family.

Sharif's services for comedy will be remembered world over: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow over Sharif's death, calling him "a great actor" and adding that his services for comedy will be remembered all over the world.

He also recalled that the Sindh government had played its part in trying to save his life [by making arrangements for an air ambulance to transport him to the US for treatment].

Tragic loss for entertainment industry: German ambassador

German ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, deemed Sharif's death "a tragic loss for the entertainment industry".

Void created by Sharif's death may never be filled: Firdous

PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sharif was "the uncrowned king of comedy" and that “the void created by his death may never be filled”.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
What a gruesome, grave, grim, gigantic, gross, grisly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:33pm
May his soul rest in peace. Very Talented, Intelligent, Honest from work, Well Mannered, Brave and Patriotic Man. Very Sad News for All Human being who are love to laugh.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Rest in peace Umar bhai. I will still remember you interviewing me live in Kuala Lumpur.
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Huge loss. We will always remember you as a legend and comedy king. A true son of nation who loved his motherland. Rest forever in peace, Umar sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
R.I.P
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:35pm
Huge loss. Grew up listening to the legend, laughing out loud. Easily the best comedian in this part of the world. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Santosh
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
Rip. Great comedian. Respect from India.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
R.I.P.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Oct 02, 2021 02:36pm
Wasn't he supposed to be flown to a US hospital for treatment?? Why did he end up in Germany at the last minute?? RIP!
Reply Recommend 0
Warinder Singh
Oct 02, 2021 02:37pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:39pm
I'm almost in tears. Loved him so much. He brought uncountable laughs to millions, for a very long time. A true original- the undisputed Comedy King.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahraj
Oct 02, 2021 02:40pm
RIP, Umer Sherif was a jewel of South Asia with his fan following across the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Oct 02, 2021 02:41pm
Feels like a personal loss. RIP legend!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:42pm
Thank you Umer Sharif for making us laugh and entertain in your peculiar style for decades. All of us are saddened to hear sad news. Rest in Peace, Sir !
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 02, 2021 02:43pm
Rest in peace sir.... Many thanks for spreading the joy for a long time....
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
Oct 02, 2021 02:44pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
FastCrack
Oct 02, 2021 02:49pm
RIP.... legend.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 02, 2021 02:50pm
End of an era of comedian kings now nobody fill that space
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Oct 02, 2021 02:51pm
Extremely talented man left the world. Rest in peace Umar sb.
Reply Recommend 0
Winwin
Oct 02, 2021 02:52pm
One of the best comedian , Bakra Kisto pe, RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 02, 2021 02:53pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un A great talent lost. Prayers for his family.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
Oct 02, 2021 02:54pm
Sad for him, May he Rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Pramod
Oct 02, 2021 02:55pm
Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
bimal William
Oct 02, 2021 02:57pm
For all these years you made us laugh but in the end you made us cry. RIP we will miss you.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 02, 2021 02:59pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
Memon Abdul
Oct 02, 2021 03:04pm
Very few times the word 'legend' gets used accurately. After Moin Akhtar, this has been the second time. We've lost a legend...
Reply Recommend 0
Awara
Oct 02, 2021 03:04pm
Umar bhai was equally liked in India. He was a true legend. Rest In Peace, Umar bhai.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Oct 02, 2021 03:04pm
Enna'Lillah
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 02, 2021 03:05pm
Rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Oct 02, 2021 03:06pm
The only man who touched not just our heart but our soul too. Big lost of Pakistan.....
Reply Recommend 0
A Saboor
Oct 02, 2021 03:07pm
Very Sad News! Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 02, 2021 03:21pm
A very sad day for Karachi and Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 02, 2021 03:23pm
A gem of a person No one can match him. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
amitabh
Oct 02, 2021 03:24pm
RIP..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 02, 2021 03:26pm
Rest in Peace the king of comedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Nisar
Oct 02, 2021 03:27pm
My childhoods greatest memories
Reply Recommend 0
Jahan Ara
Oct 02, 2021 03:27pm
A legend has gone. Who will fill the vacuum?
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 02, 2021 03:28pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 02, 2021 03:37pm
Rest in eternal peace the departed soul. World will remember your created moments of smile on human faces, for ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Oct 02, 2021 03:38pm
@Falcon1, Read the news again. It was a stopover.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashu
Oct 02, 2021 03:43pm
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Condolences from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sartaj
Oct 02, 2021 03:44pm
He could have been saved if he could come to a good Indian hospital nearer to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Oct 02, 2021 03:46pm
He was begging to send him for treatment, pakistan took its own sweet time . RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Raf
Oct 02, 2021 03:55pm
@Falcon1, Read the article.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Oct 02, 2021 03:58pm
Tears in my eyes …
Reply Recommend 0

