Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 02, 2021

Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account

ReutersPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 01:47pm
In this file photo, former US President Donald Trump points at the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, former US President Donald Trump points at the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina. — Reuters/File

Former US President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter to restore his account, which the company removed in January citing a risk of incitement of violence.

Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against Twitter in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing the social media company was "coerced" by members of the US Congress to suspend his account.

Twitter and several other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6.

That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.

Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," Trump's lawyers said in the filing. The filing was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Twitter declined to comment on the filing when contacted by Reuters.

Before he was blocked, Trump had more than 88 million followers on Twitter and used it as his social media megaphone.

In the court filing, Trump argued Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet regularly about their military victories across Afghanistan, but censored him during his presidency by labelling his tweets as "misleading information" or indicating they violated the company's rules against "glorifying violence."

In July Trump sued Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Talking to the TTP
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Talking to the TTP

Forgive those who bathed this society in blood? The momentous decision cannot be taken behind closed doors.
Learning from Afghanistan
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Learning from Afghanistan

Though weak and corrupt, the former Afghan government has left behind excellent school textbooks.
An unfair taxation system
Updated 01 Oct 2021

An unfair taxation system

The rub becomes more abrasive when taxpayers feel the state does not give anything back to them.

Editorial

02 Oct 2021

Amnesty offer

THE initial euphoria that the Afghan Taliban would rein in the banned TTP and prevent it from carrying out attacks...
Currency decline
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Currency decline

Pakistan’s exchange rate has already deteriorated by around 12pc since early May.
Vaccine compliance
Updated 02 Oct 2021

Vaccine compliance

Unfortunately, so far only 20pc of those who are eligible for the jabs have received the mandated two doses.
Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...