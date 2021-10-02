Heavy rains to lash parts of Balochistan under cyclonic storm Shaheen: Met office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued another weather alert, forecasting heavy rains with strong winds along Makran coast and other parts of Balochistan.

In its latest advisory, the Met department said the “severe cyclonic storm Shaheen moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours” and was now at a distance of about 125 kilometres south of Gwadar, 250km southwest of Ormara and 470km west of Karachi.

It added that the system was likely to keep moving west-northwestwards till Saturday evening and then recurve southwestward towards Oman northern coast.

Under its influence, widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Gwadar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday.

While monitoring the situation closely, the Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday due to “very rough” sea conditions.

The department said heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani Turbat, while windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Makran coast, the advisory added.

The Met office had on Thursday issued an alert in Sindh, predicting heavy rain in several parts of the province, including its capital Karachi.

Due to the uncertain situation, the Sindh government had on Thursday night announced that all educational institutions across the province would remain closed.

It also announced a public holiday in Karachi for Friday but in the end the cyclone roared past Karachi, ending several days of anxiety and panic for the city's residents still haunted by the memories of last year's urban flooding and days-long power outages.