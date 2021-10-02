Dawn Logo

Covid positivity ratio drops below 3pc after nearly three months

Aamir YasinPublished October 2, 2021 - Updated October 2, 2021 08:58am
A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 at a school in Lahore. — AFP

• NCOC says quarantine for pilgrims from Iraq necessary
• Curbs on unvaccinated people come into force

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 positivity ratio in the country fell below three per cent for the first time since July, with 1,411 new cases repor­ted over the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, as per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), restrictions on unvaccinated people came into force on Friday.

Meanwhile, the forum announced that the quarantine regime for pilgrims returning from Iraq was for their own safety and to prevent the transmission of coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCOC, the infection rate was calculated at 2.87pc. As many as 56 patients succumbed to the virus while 1,411 got infected in a single day.

A total of 1,024 people recovered from Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,170,590. There are 3,649 patients in critical care as of Oct 1.

Meanwhile, curbs were imposed on unvaccinated people on Friday. The NCOC had announced that only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to operate transport for students and school-related supplies and would be permitted to enter and work in shopping malls.

The NCOC said the quarantine regime for pilgrims coming from Iraq was for their own safety and to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

In a statement, the forum said pilgrims travelling to Iraq were given special clea­rance as the country had been placed in category C.

Passengers from countries in category C cannot travel to Pakistan unless they are Pakistani nationals, with direct flights remaining suspended.

The NCOC said Iraq had been placed in category C as it was seeing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“On the occasion of Arbaeen, people from across the world gather in (Karbala), therefore, the pilgrims coming back from there are a high-risk group,” the NCOC said. “The administration’s directions for one-day quarantine are for the safety of the pilgrims themselves and to stop the spread of the virus,” it added.

The forum appealed to the pilgrims to cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen deputy gen­eral secretary Syed Nasir Sherazi said the restrictions on pilgrims, who had tested negative on returning home, were unacceptable.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2021

