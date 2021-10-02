Balochistan CM Alyani quits BAP’s leadership

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who is also president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), resigned from the party office on Friday.

Mr Alyani made the announcement in a tweet. “Alhamduliliah, I worked [for the] betterment of the party during [the] last three years,” he said.

Mr Alyani was elected president of the BAP after the formation of the party before the 2018 general election.

Party sources confirmed Mr Alyani’s decision, saying he had asked the party’s chief organiser Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali and secretary general Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar to make arrangements for the party’s elections.

Meanwhile, a five-member core committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, the founder of the party, which will meet on Saturday to discuss the situation.

Mr Alyani was facing opposition from a group of ministers and party MPAs who were demanding his resignation as chief minister, saying they do not want to work with him any more.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2021