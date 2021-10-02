NAB okays investigation against Rao Anwar

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, on Friday decided to launch an investigation against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for allegedly possessing assets beyond his known source of income.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the regional board of the anti-graft body chaired by the director general of NAB-Karachi, Dr Najaf Quli Mirza.

“The board approved / recommended conversion of four ‘Inquiries’ into ‘Investigations’ and freezing of nine bank accounts,” a NAB spokesperson said, adding: “The board approved conversion of an inquiry into investigation against former SSP Rao Anwar and others on allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.”

Rao Anwar, a recalcitrant police official, was suspended and arrested for his alleged involvement in a staged encounter in which an aspiring model of Waziristan, Naqeebullah Mehsud, and three others were killed. He was enlarged on bail later.

NAB said the suspect had accumulated assets worth millions of rupees.

The anti-graft body also recommended conversion of an inquiry into investigation against officials of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) for their alleged involvement in illegal appointments and promotions.

The board also recommended authorisation of a separate inquiry against NICVD officials and others regarding illegalities committed in the procurement of various medical equipment.

The participants of the meeting suggested conversion of an inquiry into investigation against health department official Dr Ahsanullah Khan, Shahid Yusaf, chief executive of the Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) and others regarding embezzlement of funds in the Sindh Medical Support Programme.

“They are involved in misuse of authority by awarding illegal contract to a blue-eyed firm without observing codal formalities, which caused a loss of Rs325 million to the exchequer,” the spokesperson said.

The NAB board approved conversion of an inquiry into investigation against a businessman, Aijaz Ur Rehman, for allegedly cheating public at large in the name of a company, M/s Al-Rehman Impex, which dealt in rice, fabrics and bed sheets. “He allured general public to invest in his Ponzi scheme by offering 4 per cent to 5pc monthly profit. He looted hard-earned money of the people to the tune of Rs100 million.”

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2021