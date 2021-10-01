Dawn Logo

PPP questions why parliament not taken into confidence over talks with TTP

Nadir GuramaniPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 09:26pm
PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV/File

PPP leaders on Friday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement during an interview in which he said the government was holding talks with some factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), terming the move akin to "sprinkling salt on the wounds of martyrs' families" and questioning why parliament was not taken into confidence over such a "sensitive issue".

The party called for the government to clarify in parliament the terms under which the talks were being held.

Earlier today, PM Imran said the government would "forgive [TTP members] and they [would] become normal citizens" if they lay down arms.

"We might not reach some sort of conclusion or settlement in the end but we are talking," he added.

Reacting to the prime minister's interview, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman questioned whether PM Imran had "asked parliament what we think about that". She also questioned whether the premier had heard the TTP's response to the government's offer of reconciliation.

Meanwhile, PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari termed the prime minister's disclosure that talks were being held a "very sensitive statement" and demanded that a session of parliament be called immediately to discuss it.

"The statement of forgiving TTP [members] is akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of martyrs' relatives," he said.

Bokhari pointed out that the parliament had been "bypassed" and called on the government to clarify the terms on which the talks were being held.

"Why were parliament and political parties kept uninformed about negotiations with the TTP?" he questioned, adding that a "negative perception" would be built about Pakistan on the international level because of such steps.

In a separate statement, PPP information secretary Shazia Marri said the party "strongly condemned" such a big step by the government without first taking parliament into confidence.

She too termed the prime minister's statement "very sensitive" and said it had raised a number of questions.

"On what basis and under what conditions are talks being held with the TTP? Why was the parliament not taken into confidence? Why did the government feel the need to hold secret talks with the TTP in this way?" she asked.

Last month, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had expressed serious concerns about the "potential blowbacks of the developments in Afghanistan as well as the links between Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan".

Tahir Raouf
Oct 01, 2021 09:34pm
Is there a parliament also
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 01, 2021 09:36pm
To be honest she's got a point there.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 01, 2021 09:36pm
PPP and others should follow the leader who has wisdom- the wisdom which they never had
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Oct 01, 2021 09:37pm
''Narendra Modi is the head of TTP'' ---- Pakistan PM & Ministers (till yesterday).
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 01, 2021 09:39pm
Why are they are always looking for any and all opportunities to mark their presence, look busy, thumb their impression, stay afloat, rally support, get counted, solicit more donations and above all, remain in the multimedia limelight?
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Oct 01, 2021 09:39pm
most talks between violent groups and governments are usually done quietly initially, as was the case with the UK and IRA, as with Spain and ETA. it seems the opposition feel as though they need to be told about every secret issue about Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 01, 2021 09:41pm
Who are you negotiating with ? There is no one command, TTP is a groups of paid highway robbers. Better discuss it in the parliament and speak with one voice, if you can.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Oct 01, 2021 09:42pm
It is a good move to have peace and stop terrorism. PPP leaders are being stupid. Any step Government take, PPP must obstruct.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 01, 2021 09:43pm
Just think of those kids massacred in army school , Peshawar by TTP
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 01, 2021 09:43pm
If EU had the same mindset like some Pakistani politicians, European Union block would had never come into existence.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Oct 01, 2021 09:43pm
My suggestions to IK. Start peace talks with PMLN, PPP and MQM before starting your negotiations with TTP. Meanwhile, let your NAB to catch TTP warlords. They are experts in framing cases against anybody. Get prior approval from competent authority as per national culture and necessity in Pakistani politics. Peace talk with everyone is a noble concept. People will understand one day.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Oct 01, 2021 09:47pm
Since the opposition likes to throw a spanner in the works, on all government projects that might be successful, there is no point in discussing anything with them. PPP is no exception.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Oct 01, 2021 09:49pm
With PPP leadership trying to cut their own deal with the Americans, with so called private visits, can it be trusted ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 01, 2021 09:53pm
Selectors and the selected don't need the Parliament or opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 01, 2021 09:54pm
If TTP had offended IK personally , he would not never have opted for peace talks . Otherwise how can we explain his hate for Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0

