Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

Govt in talks with TTP groups for reconciliation process: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 05:33pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to TRT World during an interview. — TRT Screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to TRT World during an interview. — TRT Screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), seeking a reconciliation.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process," he said during an interview with the TRT World.

When asked if the government was asking them to lay down arms, the PM responded: "Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens".

The interviewer then asked why the TTP was conducting attacks on Pakistan's security forces when they were in talks with the government. To this, the premier said it was just a "spate of attacks".

"We might not reach some sort of conclusion or settlement in the end but we are talking," he added.

Responding to another query on whether the Afghan Taliban were acting as mediators between the TTP and Pakistan, the premier said: "Since the talks were taking place in Afghanistan, so in that sense, yes."

PM Imran reiterated he didn’t believe in military solutions. “I am anti-military solution, and as a politician, I believe political dialogue is the way ahead.”

He said dialogue was the only way out in the case of Afghanistan also.

Earlier in September, President Arif Alvi had suggested that the Pakistani government could consider giving an amnesty to those members of the TTP who had not remained involved in "criminal activities" and who laid down their weapons and agreed to adhere to the Pakistani Constitution.

Such an amnesty could be one of the ways to "establish peace", the president had said.

His remarks were followed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing similar sentiments on Sept 15. He said the government would be "open to giving" a pardon to members of the TTP if they promised not to get involved in terrorist activities and submit to the Pakistani Constitution.

"But as long as they do not come and start undertaking terrorist activities [in Pakistan]. That is our concern," the minister had emphasised.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 01, 2021 04:58pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Billu
Oct 01, 2021 04:59pm
What a PM. After killing so many pakistani u want to reconcile?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Oct 01, 2021 04:59pm
Government in talks with killers to make them more bolder than ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Oct 01, 2021 05:00pm
Why bending town in front of taliban pressure. A nuclear armed country can not excuse perpetrators of school children and ex prime minister killing.
Reply Recommend 0
Charlie Hebdo
Oct 01, 2021 05:07pm
Is this the same TTP who was allegedly suppprted by India to trouble Pakistan? So now that India cant ne blamed anymore, the things changed! Suddenly now talk to them!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Oct 01, 2021 05:10pm
Reconciliation with terrorists??
Reply Recommend 0
trust facts
Oct 01, 2021 05:11pm
No wonder NZ left
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 01, 2021 05:11pm
You fostered them, helped them and now you are negotiating with them. What for??
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Oct 01, 2021 05:11pm
Another country bowing down to the Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 01, 2021 05:11pm
Extremely shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 01, 2021 05:12pm
You resign. Let TTP takeover the leadership role. Everything will be fine. They have the same talent and skills as Taliban in Afghanistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Munir
Oct 01, 2021 05:12pm
So it's ok to have talks with people who killed your citizens but not ok to talk to those who stole from the coffers ?
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Oct 01, 2021 05:12pm
Pakistanis should be very concerned about this. These terrorists can't be trusted. They have murdered civilians, police officers, Army officers and jawans. If Pakistan wants to negotiate, please have a representative on behalf of these groups. Let's see what TTP has to say them
Reply Recommend 0
Mueez Ur Rehman Syed
Oct 01, 2021 05:16pm
Excellent. Walk the talk!
Reply Recommend 0
Awara
Oct 01, 2021 05:16pm
If you would rear snakes at your backyard, don’t think that they would bite to your neighbors only.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 01, 2021 05:19pm
Then what was Operation Zarb-e-Azb for ?, why wasted billions on useless operation ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
Oct 01, 2021 05:21pm
TTP already told that they won't initiate talks and won't go back on demand for Taliban like rule in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Oct 01, 2021 05:22pm
They want Sharia law to be implemented. That is all.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 01, 2021 05:23pm
Do you people have any self-respect ? How can anyone forget APS
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 01, 2021 05:23pm
Big big mistake!
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Oct 01, 2021 05:24pm
But we have been told that TTP is an Indian Terrorist Group.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 01, 2021 05:28pm
Isn't TTP Indian? Or were you lying to us as usual?
Reply Recommend 0
Q Khan
Oct 01, 2021 05:31pm
@Billu, to make peace, one has to talk to enemies not friends!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The politics of AUKUS
Updated 01 Oct 2021

The politics of AUKUS

The Chinese reaction has been to view this as another step by the US towards military confrontation in the South China Sea.
Wrath of God
01 Oct 2021

Wrath of God

Less obvious are the crimes of those who abet these monsters.
Police reforms
30 Sep 2021

Police reforms

A new approach to policing can result in welcome changes.

Editorial

Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...
Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....